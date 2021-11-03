CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Limited-Edition Pieces Are Still Up for Grabs From Amazon’s The Drop

By Bernadette Deron
 7 days ago
Amazon

Amazon seriously upped their fashion cred when they launched limited-edition collections from The Drop, which are curated and designed by some of our favorite style influencers. Each line released has its own vibe that stays true to the trendy aesthetic, and the most recent release comes courtesy of Suyapa Lucy!

No exaggerations here: This might be one of our favorite collections to date. It’s filled with versatile pieces that are incredibly chic. Think New York City fashion girl — each look from the line is designed to make you feel like a total boss. Who doesn’t want to look like they own the Big Apple? Here’s the thing, though — there are only a few more hours to shop the line, and we’ve rounded up all the must-have pieces below!

This Chic Vest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5AvS_0clN7wfh00
The Drop Women’s Black Single Breasted Vest by @lucyswhims Amazon

We absolutely love when women take traditional menswear and make it more feminine. This vest is beyond chic and ideal for every type of fancy affair — from dinner parties to holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Get The Drop Women’s Black Single Breasted Vest by @lucyswhims for prices starting at $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Versatile Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCq05_0clN7wfh00
The Drop Women’s Black High Waist Pant by @lucyswhims Amazon

These high-waisted pants can literally be worn everywhere! You can dress them up or down with different types of tops, and the cut couldn’t be more flattering. They’re such a wardrobe essential!

Get The Drop Women’s Black High Waist Pant by @lucyswhims for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Classy Jumpsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUIep_0clN7wfh00
The Drop Women’s Black Straight Leg Strapless Jumpsuit by @lucyswhims Amazon

This is an excellent jumpsuit to wear across all seasons! Right now, in the fall and winter, the strapless silhouette is made for layering with jackets — and once the spring and summer arrive, you can wear it on its own.

Get The Drop Women’s Black Straight Leg Strapless Jumpsuit by @lucyswhims for $80, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to see more? Check out all of the latest trendy pieces available from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

