Video Games

Elden Ring Gameplay Broadcast Dated

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Elden Ring Twitter account revealed that a scheduled broadcast will reveal 15 minutes of gameplay. The broadcast will take place on November 4, 2021 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm CET. It will be held on YouTube and Twitch. Further information as to what...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

