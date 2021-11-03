Elden Ring Gameplay Broadcast Dated

The new Elden Ring gameplay demo has dropped today and with it comes the hopes and dreams of many hoping that the most hyped game of the coming year will deliver on everything it has promised. Elden Ring is being developed by From Software, who you might know better as the creators of the world-famous Dark Souls series as well as the ultra-successful Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. With that lengthy pedigree, it is fair to expect that world from their first foray into next-gen consoles and to add to the hype, renowned novelist George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame is helping pen the story as well as the creature designs, so this fascinating combination of minds really has the ability to deliver something special. With that being said, we’ve got a good solid look at the gameplay today and know a little about what to expect, so lets dive into it.

