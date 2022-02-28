Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Birmingham that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#17. The Yard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1928 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-4006

#16. Chuck's Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5426 Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242-6599

#15. Galley & Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2220 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2908

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2300 Woodcrest Pl Embassy Suites Hotel, Birmingham, AL 35209-1304

#13. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 103 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243-3166

#12. Ocean

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1218 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-3814

#11. Satterfield's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3161 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243-5222

#10. Seasons 52

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 245 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243

#9. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: South American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203-1104

#8. Cafe Dupont

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 113 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3603

#7. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Birmingham

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4 Perimeter Park S, Birmingham, AL 35243-2326

#6. Gianmarco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 721 Broadway St, Birmingham, AL 35209-6209

#5. Hot and Hot Fish Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2901 2nd Ave S Suite 110, Birmingham, AL 35233-2900

#4. Bistro 218

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 218 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3602

#3. Bottega Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2240 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2922

#2. Amore Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5510 Highway 280 Ste 116, Birmingham, AL 35242-6586

#1. Highlands Bar & Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (879 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2011 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2801

