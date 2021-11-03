CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Christmas may be tough as COVID not over, England’s deputy medical officer says

By Manas Mishra, Amruta Khandekar
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Christmas may be difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, England’s deputy chief medical officer warned on Wednesday, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots. Britain reported 293 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and there...

www.metro.us

The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

England’s COVID prevalence rises to highest since January, ONS says

LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England hit its highest level since the start of the year, reaching around 1 in 50 people in the week ending Oct. 22, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The prevalence of infections rose for a fifth straight week, having...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Christmas may be ‘problematic’ as Covid pandemic not over, warns Jonathan Van-Tam

Christmas could be “problematic” as the Covid pandemic is “not quite over” yet, England’s deputy chief medical officer has warned.Professor Jonathan Van-Tam urged people to be cautious over winter and the Christmas period, but suggested easier times could be just a few months away.Asked how a Christmas lockdown could be prevented, the expert told the BBC: “Christmas, and indeed all of the darker winter months, are potentially going to be problematic.“And I think the things that are really going to determine this are, first of all, human behaviours and caution over the winter months, but particularly in the next couple...
WORLD
Person
Jeremy Farrar
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Hospital faces backlash after defending Boris Johnson not wearing mask: ‘Inexcusable’

An NHS Trust has been heavily criticised for defending Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was pictured not wearing a mask in its hospital.Boris Johnson came under heavy fire on Monday after he was pictured walking around Hexham General Hospital in Northumbria.The NHS trust he visited is now facing a backlash after it defended the prime minister’s actions on social media.Northumbria Healthcare Foundation Trust said in a tweet on Monday, “Please be assured that infection prevention and control remains an utmost priority for our trust. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in each clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

UK PM Johnson does not support ban on lawmakers having second jobs -spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support an outright ban on members of parliament (MPs) having additional jobs, his spokesman said on Tuesday, amid a row over lawmakers taking on often highly lucrative external roles. The government apologised on Monday for its botched attempt to protect...
POLITICS
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
#England#Christmas#Covid 19#Uk#Covid#Reuters#Bbc Tv#Nhs#Wellcome
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Questions over moonlighting MPs

Top story: MPs seeking lucrative roles ‘should step down’. Hello, Warren Murray here to bring things into focus this Tuesday morning. More than a quarter of Conservative MPs have second jobs with firms whose activities range from gambling to private healthcare, making about £5m in extra earnings in a year, Guardian analysis has found. The register of MPs’ interests shows it to be the case for more than 90 out of 360 Tories, compared with three from Labour. The row over sleaze, including “egregious lobbying” by the veteran backbencher Owen Paterson on behalf of companies that paid him over £100,000 a year, has focused attention on moonlighting by MPs. On Monday Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, rejected the idea of banning second jobs but said they must understand that “in performing their parliamentary duties they are expected to act in the public interest”.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Running scared’: Tories join attack on Boris Johnson as he dodges sleaze debate

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after he dodged scrutiny in parliament of his botched attempt to save a Tory MP from punishment for sleaze.Conservative MPs joined attacks on the prime minister after he dodged a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons prompted by his failed bid to rewrite parliament’s standards rules.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that after “giving the green light to corruption” by trying to get his ally Owen Paterson off the hook last week, the prime minster had chosen to “cower away” rather than face the music and apologise.And Conservative former...
POLITICS
Metro International

Anger, tangle and trouble: Is another Brexit showdown looming?

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – What happens if Britain triggers emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16?. Article 16 is a clause in the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, a key part of the Withdrawal Agreement – the deal under which Britain left the European Union. The Protocol...
EUROPE
The Independent

Forget Tory sleaze – a Christmas crisp crisis will cost Boris Johnson his red wall majority

As if the ever-present threat of Covid, the return of Westminster sleaze and the arrival of autumn’s slate skies weren’t enough to dampen your spirits this week, we have a new crisis to contend with. Yes, there’s a national shortage of crisps. It’s hard not to feel like we’ve reached a certain nadir.Walkers crisps, a national institution, are missing from the shelves and it’s causing an uproar. We’ve been robbed of our last and simplest pleasure, the crunch and tang of a huge bag of cheese and onion with our lunch. Actually, that’s just me. You might be more of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Metro International

Czechs, Slovaks report surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals stretched

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic and Slovakia reported fresh surges in coronavirus infections on Wednesday and again had to start limiting non-urgent hospital care to cater for admissions of COVID-19 patients. Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, reported a record high 7,055 new cases for Tuesday, and the Czech Republic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Wrong-size prosthetic implant accidentally inserted in patient

A wrong-size prosthetic implant was accidentally inserted in a patient during surgery, according to NHS reports. County NHS bosses say that the 'never event' – the health service term for preventable serious accidents – was reported in September but followed an operation that took place four months earlier. In a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY

