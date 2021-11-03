CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The “Masked Singer” Live Is Coming To Colorado

By A.J.
 8 days ago
This show is so much fun to watch. Admittedly, I haven't watched a whole lot but when I have watched, I've really gotten into it and it is loved by millions, including my mom who watches it religiously. In fact, I told her about this yesterday...

wfxb.com

Fox’s The Masked Singer is Hitting the Road

The Masked Singer is taking its show on the road! A 50 city national tour has been announced for 2022. It will feature show characters as well as celebrity guests. It kicks off on May 28th in St. Louis. Tickets go on sale tomorrow!
TV & VIDEOS
KREM2

'The Masked Singer' National Tour coming to Spokane in July 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — "The Masked Singer," a reality TV series and guessing game, will take the stage at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts in July 2022. The Masked Singer National Tour's stop in Spokane is one of 50 cities the show is touring next year, with surprise celebrity guest hosts performing at every show.
SPOKANE, WA
CultureMap Austin

The Masked Singer reveals Austin date as part of epic national tour

The Live Music Capital of the World will soon play host to a touring version of America’s favorite song-and-dance reality show. The Masked Singer, the Fox series guessing-game competition that features costumed celebrities belting out their best (and sometimes worst) renditions of popular songs, will take to the Bass Concert Hall stage in Austin on July 13, 2022 as part of a national tour.
AUSTIN, TX
What is Colorado’s Favorite Family Sitcom?

From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Full House to The Simpsons and Schitt's Creek, these family sitcoms have been providing viewers with entertainment for years through their relatable story lines and unique relationship dynamics. But which of these fictional families do Coloradans enjoy tuning in to the most?. A...
COLORADO STATE
It’s True: Jason Momoa Used to Live in Fort Collins

Game of Thrones fans know him as Khal Drogo. Comic fans know him as Aquaman. Everyone knows about superstar actor Jason Momoa. Momoa got his start in acting with a role on "Baywatch Hawaii" in 1999. Before hitting the big screen, the actor called the Choice City home for a short time. Momoa fell in love with Colorado and wound up in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Cleveland Scene

Masked Singer National Tour Coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in June 2022

The Masked Singer National Tour live show that comes to E.J. Thomas Hall on June 9 will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show as well as one local celebrity at every show who'll perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess mystery man or woman's identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.
CLEVELAND, OH
cbs4indy.com

Tickets on sale for ‘The Masked Singer’ tour stop in Indianapolis

Los Angeles, Cal. — FOX’s hit reality singing series “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with a North American tour next year that includes a stop at Butler University’s Clowes Memorial Hall. The live show will begin touring in May of next year, and feature fans’ favorite characters, celebrity...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Makes Major Announcement for 2022

The Masked Singer will be back like never before in 2022. On Monday, it was announced that The Masked Singer would be going on tour. This tour was announced well over a year ago but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Masked Singer's National Tour will kick off...
CELEBRITIES
KOOL 101.7

Here’s How to See the ‘Masked Singer’ Live in Minnesota

It's one of the most popular shows on TV, and now it's hitting the road for a national tour, and it will be making a stop in Minnesota. 'The Masked Singer' is currently in its sixth season on FOX with host Nick Cannon and judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. But the true stars of the show are the costumes and the celebrities in them.
MINNESOTA STATE
TVOvermind

Remembering The Sun From The Masked Singer Season 4

During every season of The Masked Singer, there are a few contestants that leave an unforgettable impact on viewers. During season 4, The Sun, who was revealed as LeAnn Rimes, was one of those contestants. Every time she stepped on the stage, she made it clear that she came to shut it down. Not only did The Sun have a stunning costume, but she also proved to have a beautiful voice. So beautiful in fact, that she became the season’s winner which made her the second female singer to win the United States version of the show. With a place permanently etched in Masked Singer history, The Sun is one of those contestants people will continue to talk about for years to come. Keep reading to learn about The Sun’s journey during season 4 of The Masked Singer.
TV SHOWS
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

