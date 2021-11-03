The “Masked Singer” Live Is Coming To Colorado

During every season of The Masked Singer, there are a few contestants that leave an unforgettable impact on viewers. During season 4, The Sun, who was revealed as LeAnn Rimes, was one of those contestants. Every time she stepped on the stage, she made it clear that she came to shut it down. Not only did The Sun have a stunning costume, but she also proved to have a beautiful voice. So beautiful in fact, that she became the season’s winner which made her the second female singer to win the United States version of the show. With a place permanently etched in Masked Singer history, The Sun is one of those contestants people will continue to talk about for years to come. Keep reading to learn about The Sun’s journey during season 4 of The Masked Singer.

