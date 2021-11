When you're hankering for a salty fix, nothing feels better than ripping open a bag of potato chips. Crunchy and compulsively addictive, potato chips reign supreme in the world of snack foods. And there's a reason you can never have just one — when you begin munching on a chip, the salt triggers the release of dopamine, a chemical that is in control of the pleasure center in the brain, as The Healthy explained. Once your brain gets a taste of this rewarding feeling, it just keeps wanting more.

