UPDATED, 4:45 PM: Wendy Williams’ return as host of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed to November at the earliest, with the announcement of guest hosts Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd. The show announced Tuesday on its Instagram account that Cummings will host the show October 25-29, and she will be followed by Shepherd the week of November 1. Williams’ return has been delayed as she recovers from complications of Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition, according to the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) PREVIOUS, Oct. 12: The Wendy Williams Show will return...

