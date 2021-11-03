CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPga9_0clN274c00

( NEXSTAR ) – It’s just as the Earl of Sandwich would have wanted.

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, sandwich shops across the country are treating Americans to cheap subs and hoagies on Nov. 3. National chains including Subway, Jersey Mike’s and Panera (and many more) are celebrating the occasion with sandwich-positive promotions including free food, buy-one-get-one subs and even custom “sandwich art,” among other deals and discounts.

Cat gotta go: NYC candidate brings pet to polling place

Looking to stuff your sandwich-hole with a sensibly priced sammie? Head to one of the following shops (and prepare to download their apps) for a deal that would make the Earl of Sandwich proud.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is giving its Rewards members the chance to win a free sub on National Sandwich Day by entering specific promo codes into the Firehouse Subs app. For the codes, customers are being instructed to keep up-to-date with to the brand’s social-media channels, specifically Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike’s is offering $2 off any regular sub for app users who enter the code “SANDWICH.” The deal is valid from Nov. 3 through Nov. 7, 2021.

McDonald’s CEO sparks backlash after saying slain kids’ parents ‘failed’ them

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s isn’t giving away sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but they are donating 100% of sales from their Beefy Black & Bleu sandwiches to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

McAlister’s Deli

Starting on Nov. 3, McAlister’s Rewards Members at participating locations can get a second sandwich for 50% off by using a promotion featured in the McAlister’s app. The deal will be available in each user’s account through Nov. 17.

Panera

Panera’s biggest fans can enter its “Sandwich Day Sweepstakes” for one of 25 chances to win a custom portrait of themselves sitting atop “their favorite Panera sandwich.” The portrait will be painted by Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs on Sandwiches. Fans have through Nov. 8 to enter.

Popeyes

New users who sign up for the Popeyes app on Nov. 3 can get a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich by ordering a minimum of $10 worth of food from participating U.S. restaurants (Alaska and Hawaii excluded).

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly is celebrating National Sandwich Day with a buy-one-get-one-free offer: Customers who order an Original- or BIG-sized sandwich on Nov. 3 will be treated to a free Original sandwich. Orders must be placed online, or via the Potbelly app.

Schlotzsky’s

Customers using the Schlotzsky’s app for in-store or online orders can get a medium sandwich for $5 on Nov. 3. A service fee of $0.35 applies to web or app orders.

Banana bread is so last year: Here’s what we’re starting to bake instead, new study suggests

Subway

Subway’s MyWay members can redeem a free footlong with the purchase of any two other footlongs on National Sandwich Day. The deal is redeemable online or via the Subway app from Nov. 3 through Nov. 6.

Wendy’s

For the entire month of November, Wendy’s is offering two of its breakfast sandwiches — the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or the or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit — for just $1 apiece. The deals are available at participating locations through the end of November, during local breakfast hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know

If you enjoy big beef sandwiches and tasty fried sides, you're probably a fan of the fast-food chain Arby's. And, as most people who love going out to eat, you might know that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Their French Fries--And Customers Are So Mad

Did Wendy’s just ruin their bestselling menu item, french fries!? That’s what customers who are flooding Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms are saying. In case you missed it, the restaurant re-launched this popular menu staple at the end of the summer, and now patrons of the food chain are coming out with all kinds of complaints about the new taste and texture of the classic side. According to the online reactions we’ve seen so far, people have a *very* strong dislike for the new “takeout-friendly” fries. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell's Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast Burritos on Thursday

Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast menu items, finally answering the pleas of many breakfast lovers across the nation. Even a no-bones day could be made better with Taco Bell for breakfast. To celebrate this return, Taco Bell is offering its breakfast burritos for free on October 21. Between 7...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Sandwich Day#Freebies#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Americans#Nyc#Rewards#The Firehouse Subs#Mcdonald#Beefy Black Bleu#Panera Panera
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Expensive McDonald's Menu Item Will Cost You Around $30

People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
RESTAURANTS
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Milkshakes: What To Know Before Ordering

The fast-food world is saturated with chicken sandwiches these days, but only a few are good enough to compete with the one sitting at the helm of Chick-fil-A's menu. Invented by founder S. Truett Cathy in 1964, the chain's surprisingly uncomplicated Original Chicken Sandwich calls for nothing more than "a lightly breaded chicken breast with two pickles between a toasted, buttered bun" (via The Chicken Wire). And yet, people go crazy over the sando. Food Beast said in 2014 that the Georgia-based chain had sold more than 3 billion of them since the sandwich's debut.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
947wls.com

Wendy’s Fry-Days mean free food on Fridays!

Last month, Wendy’s started a weekly deal that offered free food with a purchase of fries. Fry-Day’s at Wendy’s continues this month and it kicks off November with a free 10-piece order of Crispy or Spicy Nuggets. Thrillist has a full list of this month’s deals including a free Spicy...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

After Closing Hundreds of Locations In Recent Years, These Dine-In Chains Are Growing Again

After a pandemic slump and an ongoing strategy of shutting down unprofitable locations, several chains have now begun to speak of major expansion again. Starbucks closed as many as 600 locations during the pandemic but has announced major growth with 500 new openings slated for the new fiscal year that started just a few weeks ago. And Shake Shack, which has seen a major decline in sales at its urban locations, recently announced the biggest expansion to date, which will take place in 2022 and add some 45 to 50 Shacks across the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy