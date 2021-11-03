CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Youngkin shocks Biden, Obama, Harris, McAuliffe and Dems, delights parents, patriots, hard-working Virginians.

KABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Youngkin projected to win, in a huge upset,...

www.kabc.com

Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Washington

Here's What Virginia Could Look Like Under Governor Youngkin

Virginia is set to enter a new era under Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who prevailed with 51% of the vote, according to NBC News. The Republican entrepreneur beat out Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe after they presented differing visions for the future of the commonwealth. Virginians should expect Youngkin to...
New York Post

Biden blames election woes on everyone and everything — but not himself

President Biden on Wednesday looked to blame anyone but himself for key Democratic setbacks in Tuesday’s elections. Citing everything from former President Donald Trump to “very conservative folks who turned out” at the polls to Americans “upset and uncertain” about COVID-19 and rising prices — rather than disapproval of his political agenda — Biden doubled down, calling on Congress to quickly pass his $1.75 trillion spending bill to win back support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

