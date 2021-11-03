CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Station 11: HBO Max Teases Upcoming Post-Apocalyptic Series (Watch)

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStation 11 is coming to HBO Max next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and photos. The post-apocalyptic series stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and...

tvseriesfinale.com

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Amazon Prime Video For November 2021: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More

Amazon Prime Video’s October 2021 schedule features a raft of Alien movies, two Nutty Professors and an extra helping of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way and its sequel. Prime originals scheduled right around Thanksgiving include season 3 of Hanna, Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus, plus the original movies Anni da cane and Burning. For the full list of new programming for November, see below. November 1 Movies 50/50 (2011) Alien (1979) Alien 3 (1992) Alien Resurrection (1997) Alien Vs. Predator (2004) Alpha Dog (2005) American Assassin (2017) Born On The Fourth Of July (1989) Bringing Down The House (2003) Casanova, Last Love (2021) Cast Away (2000) Children Of Men (2006) Crazy, Stupid, Love...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
MassLive.com

‘Son of Monarchs’ premieres on HBO Max: How to watch, release date, trailer

An American-Mexican drama is coming to HBO Max this week. “Son of Monarchs” premieres on HBO Max on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The film follows a biologist living in New York City, who travels to Mexico after his grandmother’s death and is “forced to confront his childhood traumas head-on.” The film — directed by Alexis Gambis — focuses on the topics of biology, evolution and CRISPR-Cast9.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies on HBO and HBO Max (November 2021)

The best Christmas movies to watch can be found on HBO Max. This isn't debatable. Thanks to an extra year of existence and expiring licensing deals, HBO is stuffed like a stocking with Christmas movie goodies this year, drastically improving its holiday movie roster year-over-year. HBO Max is the streaming home for Elf, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Carol, and more. That's certainly better than getting a sweater for Christmas!
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Five? Has the Paramount Network Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on Paramount Network, the Yellowstone TV show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton. Guests include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in November on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

November is fun because it might be Thanksgiving season, it might already be Christmas, it might be neither, it might be both. Anything goes, and everyone is annoyed about all of it. Now that's the true meaning of the holidays. Whether you're already decking the halls or you're looking ahead to Moira Rose's favorite season (awards), there's plenty of streaming content out there to feast on. Get the most out of your subscriptions with our picks for the best shows and movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO this month.
MOVIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Probability Of Miracles’ Series Adaptation From Katie Lovejoy & Alloy Entertainment In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development The Probability of Miracles, a limited drama series based on Wendy Wunder’s book. The project hails from writer Katie Lovejoy, Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl reboot) and Warner Bros TV. In a competitive situation, Alloy acquired rights to the book and Lovejoy is attached to pen the series adaptation and executive produce. The series revolves around dry, sarcastic, 16-year-old Cam Cooper who has spent the last seven years in and out hospitals. The last thing she wants to do in the short life she has left is move 1,500 miles away to Promise, Maine, a place...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

12 Dates of Christmas: Season Two of Holiday Dating Series Coming to HBO Max

12 Dates of Christmas is returning for a second season later this month with three more singles looking for love. This season, Amanda Grace, Danny, and Markelle will try to find a partner, someone to bring home for the holidays. All nine episodes will arrive in time for a Thanksgiving weekend binge.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Landscapers: HBO Announces Debut for David Thewlis and Olivia Colman Drama Series (Watch)

Landscapers is coming to HBO soon, and the cable channel has released a preview for the limited series. David Thewlis and Olivia Colman star as a couple who have their lives turned upside down when two dead bodies are found in a garden. Others in the cast include Kate O’ Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

HBO Max Greenlights ‘Poor Devil,’ Its First Adult European Animated Series

As it begins its rollout in Europe, HBO Max has announced its first adult animated pickup from the continent. The Warnermedia-owned streaming platform has greenlit Poor Devil (Pobre diablo), a series from Spain’s Buendia Estudios. The show stars 18-year-old Stan, the son of Satan, who would rather be a Broadway star than follow in his father’s footsteps.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

HBO Max cooking series starring Selena Gomez returns: How to watch Season 3 right now

“Selena + Chef” Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 28. The original HBO Max series features Selena Gomez in the kitchen, cooking up a variety of dishes (virtually) with chefs from around the world. Gomez invites her friends, family and some special celebrities to help her make the elaborate recipes. Each chef who joins Gomez in her cooking ventures spotlights a charity. The series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofits so far, according to HBO Max.
RECIPES
tvseriesfinale.com

Search Party: Season Five; Seven Join Cast of HBO Max Comedy Series

Search Party is returning for its fifth season, and viewers will see seven new faces on the TV show. Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo, and Aparna Nancherla are joining Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola in the dark comedy series. The story revolves around a group of friends and each season focuses on their connection with a disappearance or some other case.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

From: EPIX Teases New Sci-Fi Horror Series from John Griffin (Watch)

From is headed to EPIX and a teaser has now been released for the new horror series from John Griffin. Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino, Moreno Shaun, Majumder Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Ricky He, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Pegah Ghafoori star in the series which will arrive in February.
TV SERIES

