Check out Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Walton Arts Center. The 50th Annual TCS New York City Marathon returned over the weekend. It is considered to be the largest marathon in the world. This year, close to 30,000 runners took on the 26.2 mile course that began on Staten Island and finished in Central Park. Runners had to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the race. Those who participate in the marathon include some of the world’s top professional athletes and runner of all ages and abilities. While running the marathon one man stopped, not to get some water, but to propose to his girlfriend at mile 17. She said “yes!”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO