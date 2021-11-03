CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea wing-back Chilwell: The manager has definitely improved my goalscoring

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell knows he needs to keep scoring. Chilwell already has three goals for the Blues this season. He said, “When I do score it's a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea winger Pulisic in contention for Newcastle trip

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has returned to training. The American has been out for around seven weeks with an ankle injury. He has not featured for Chelsea since the opening day of the season on August 14. However, Pulisic could be now be available for Saturday's clash with Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Rudiger: Tuchel back three suits me; pressing in my DNA

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger says he feels settled in manager Thomas Tuchel's back three system. They have become difficult to break down since switching to a back three under Tuchel, whose side top the league before visiting Newcastle on Saturday, and Rüdiger has been exceptional as the left-sided centre-back. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chilwell
FanSided

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is setting the standard

Chelsea has gotten off to quite a remarkable start to its Premier League campaign. Loads of talk before the season started centered around the Blues’ very tricky opening set of fixtures, facing four of the traditional ‘big six’ in the first six matches. The European champions strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window by signing Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Many said that Lukaku was the missing piece of the Chelsea puzzle. Timo Werner created many goal scoring opportunities in the 2020/21 league season, however, he wasn’t necessarily the clinical center forward he was at RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#England#Vpn#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: James and Chilwell must score regularly

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits goalscoring wing-backs are crucial to his system. Tuchel says their importance cannot be underestimated. "It's a very important position, the system that we play," said Tuchel. "Of course, a very important part of the position is to arrive in the box, and to create a goal threat from the position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

​Chelsea manager Tuchel: There is space for Ziyech to improve

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects even more from goalscorer Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan has experienced an up and down time at the Stamford Bridge club since signing before the start of last season. Ziyech was heavily involved for the Blues as they picked up a 1-0 win over Malmo in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea forwards must match threat of wing-backs

Thomas Tuchel wants us to think differently. The statistic shows that half Chelsea’s 26 goals in the Premier League and Champions League have come from defenders this season, but Tuchel has an alternative way of viewing the numbers after seeing Reece James rumble up the right flank to score two cracking goals during Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tuchel explains dropping Chelsea duo James, Chilwell for Malmo win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about his decision to drop dropping Ben Chilwell and Reece James for their 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League. The Blues had to work hard to break the Malmo defense, getting their goal through good link up play between Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy