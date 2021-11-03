Chelsea wing-back Chilwell: The manager has definitely improved my goalscoring

Chelsea has gotten off to quite a remarkable start to its Premier League campaign. Loads of talk before the season started centered around the Blues’ very tricky opening set of fixtures, facing four of the traditional ‘big six’ in the first six matches. The European champions strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window by signing Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Many said that Lukaku was the missing piece of the Chelsea puzzle. Timo Werner created many goal scoring opportunities in the 2020/21 league season, however, he wasn’t necessarily the clinical center forward he was at RB Leipzig.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO