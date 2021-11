NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During this Halloween afternoon, the First Presbyterian Church hosts their fifth Annual Trick or Treat event. Kids of all ages were able to go the church and show off their costumes and received some good treats from the church members. A special guest attended this event, and the was Captain America, also known as North Platte resident Liam Hart. He had a good time at this event.

