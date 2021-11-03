CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

According to History, the Dallas Cowboys Will Win the Super Bowl This Season

By Frank Pain
Rock 108
Rock 108
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We can all agree that Dallas Cowboys fans haven't had much to cheer about the past couple of decades. Well, that all changed when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series on Tuesday night. What do the Atlanta Braves have to do with the Dallas Cowboys winning it all...

keyj.com

Comments / 8

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to possibility of new Cowboys quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have not officially counted starting quarterback Dak Prescott out of this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, they’re making sure to keep their options open as well. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy started his press conference on Wednesday by saying that Prescott’s right calf “has improved...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Want NFL To Review CeeDee Lamb Choking Incident

Lost in the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week was a choking incident involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. On the play in question, Lamb caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But as the two grappled on the ground, Smith appeared to have his arm wrapped around Lamb’s neck.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys who deserve blame for embarrassing loss to Broncos

As the Dallas Cowboys collapse against the Denver Broncos, who should take the blame for this lopsided loss? Well, where do we start?. The Denver Broncos entered the season with mild expectations and seemed like a team that would have a fairly decent season, but they didn’t appear to be the type of team that could crush a potential Super Bowl contender.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Atlanta Braves#Chiefs#Afc#Nfc
Maryland Daily Record

Tony Romo Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Yes (Hawkins, Rivers) Profession: Former American football quarterback and sports analysts. Antonio Ramiro Romo, famously known for his field name Tony Romo is a retired American football quarterback as well as a sports analyst. He played for the NFL (National Football League) for 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making him a famous person.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Jerry Jones on NFL Scandal? Cowboys Owner’s 2 Words Say it All

FRISCO - The final word from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the league’s investigation into deposed coach Jon Gruden and Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has been delivered. But powerful NFL owner Jerry Jones would like to deliver two more words. The Dallas Cowboys boss said of the investigation...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has become one of the most-powerful figures in sports over the past two decades. The Arkansas native purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. Since then, he’s built the NFC East franchise into arguably the most-popular sports franchise in the world. According to Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports, at nearly $6 billion.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
The Spun

Kellen Moore Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Him

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday to cover the Dallas Cowboys‘ matchup against the New England Patriots. During CBS’ broadcast, Romo made an interesting comment about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Romo, who was teammates with Moore for two seasons, believes the Cowboys’ offensive...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
496
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy