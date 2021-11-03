New Yorkers reject ballot proposals overhauling elections, redistricting process

ALBANY — New Yorkers rejected a trio of ballot proposals that would have overhauled the state’s redistricting process and made voting easier.

Three of five propositions appearing on the back of ballots Tuesday were shot down, according to unofficial election results from the state Board of Elections.

Only two proposals, one guaranteeing New Yorkers the constitutional right to clean air and water, and a change to city civil courts, were on track to be approved.

Advocates and good government groups pushing the election and redistricting overhauls lamented the losses.

“These results are a cautionary tale showing that even in deep-blue New York, we can’t take pro-democracy outcomes for granted. Anti-democracy forces are drowning out common-sense reforms with fear mongering scare tactics, and voters are listening,” said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY.

The first proposal appearing on ballots was the most sweeping and complicated. It would have changed how the state handles its redistricting process, currently underway following last year’s census.

As of Wednesday morning, tallies show that 48% of voters rejected the change, while only 38% approved.

As with all of the proposals, the constitutional change was approved by the Democrat-led state Legislature in back-to-back sessions separated by an election before going before voters.

Aside from changing how the state’s independent redistricting commission draws and approves legislative and congressional map, the measure would have also enshrined in the constitution that all people, regardless of citizenship status, be counted in the process and would have moved the deadline for the maps to be submitted to align with the state’s new June primaries.

It would have also capped the number of state senators at its current level of 63, preventing a party from adding seats to sway power and requiring incarcerated people be counted at their last address, not the prison where they are being detained.

Proposals that would have paved the way for same day voter registration and universal mail in balloting also failed to garner enough support, despite the backing of good government groups.

One measure would have eliminated the need for voters to be registered at least 10 days before an election and the other would have removed constitutional restrictions on absentee ballots that currently require a voter attest that they are either ill or out of the state in order to request a mail-in ballot.

Republicans rallied against all three rejected ballot proposals in recent months, casting them as an attempted power grab by Democrats who already control both chambers in the Legislature.

Environmental advocates, meanwhile, celebrated a major win as language guaranteeing New Yorkers the right to to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment will be added to the state constitution.

The proposal was overwhelmingly approved, 60%-30%, according to unofficial results from the BOE.

“New Yorkers have spoken very clearly on making clean air and clean water a legal right,” Peter Iwanowicz, executive director at Environmental Advocates NY and leader in the ‘Vote YES for Clean Air and Water’ coalition, said in a statement. “In these otherwise polarizing times, a healthy environment, breathing clear air and drinking clean water are values that bring people together.”

Voters also supported the fifth measure on the ballot, increasing the city Civil Court’s jurisdiction to include claims up to $50,000. The proposal received 53% of the vote, according to early results.