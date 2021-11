Nov. 5-6 and Nov. 11-13 | 7:30 p.m. What if the internet goes down completely? In a post-pandemic world, a group of diverse upperclassmen find out when they are trapped in a house in the woods during spring break. Strange happenings begin to take place, including an unexpected blizzard. With no knowledge of what is happening on the outside and no way to find out, social dynamics break down and secrets and lies begin to come to light. In “Patience and Fortitude,” anything can happen, and chaos is always just around the corner.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO