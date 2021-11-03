Lehigh Valley health networks offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11

Dr. Jennifer Janco, chair of pediatrics for St. Luke’s University Health Network flexes her arms as August Mascitti, 9, of Hellertown shows off his bandage after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the St. Luke’s West End Medical Center in South Whitehall Township. Wednesday was the first day St. Luke's vaccinated children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 following emergency use authorization for young children from the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Health Network is now allowing families to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer vaccines will be available to young children at all LVHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations and select Lehigh Valley Physician Group pediatrics practices. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.

The Allentown Health Bureau will also hold clinics at the Allentown Agri-Plex to vaccinate this group of children Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled in advance and walk-ins will not be permitted.

St. Luke’s University Health Network began vaccinating children Wednesday. St. Luke’s will offer the vaccine to young children at the following locations:

St. Luke’s West End Medical Center, 501 Cetronia Road, Allentown on Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

St. Luke’s Wind Gap Medical Center, 487 East Moorestown Road, Wind Gap on Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Luke’s Center Valley Health Center, 5445 Lanark Road, Center Valley on Mondays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Star Community Health – Sigal Center, 50 West Chew St., Allentown on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Area School District announced Wednesday afternoon that it would hold several clinics at district middle schools in partnership with the Bethlehem Health Bureau. Clinics are open to all children 5 to 11 years old and will be held at:

Broughal Middle School, 114 W Morton St., Bethlehem, Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Northeast Middle School, 1170 Fernwood St., Bethlehem, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

East Hills Middle School, 2005 Chester Road, Bethlehem, Nov, 18 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, Nov. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently authorized for emergency use on children 5 to 11 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the only vaccine authorized for use on children in the U.S. and the dose for 5 to 11 year olds by is 10 micrograms of Pfizer’s vaccine is, one-third of the adult dose.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled for children at LVHN by using MyLVHN or calling LVHN’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (833) 584-6283 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments can be scheduled with the Allentown Health Bureau at its scheduling portal or by calling (610) 437-7760 and choosing 0.

Appointments with BASD can be scheduled on the district website .

