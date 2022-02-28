DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Francisco that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Le Colonial

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (671 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 Cosmo Pl, San Francisco, CA 94109-6413

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Prospect

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105-1638

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Atelier Crenn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123-3416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. The Big 4 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1075 California St Scarlet Huntington Hotel, San Francisco, CA 94108-2251

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Crustacean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1475 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-4648

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. La Folie01

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2316 Polk St La Folie Lounge next door to the restaurant, San Francisco, CA 94109-1822

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. The Progress

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1525 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115-3515

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Bix

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 56 Gold St, San Francisco, CA 94133-5103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Octavia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1701 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94109-4326

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Perbacco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (835 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 230 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111-4301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Spruce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3640 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118-1710

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Waterbar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,517 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 399 The Embarcadero East side of Embarcadero, just North of the base of the Bay Bridge., San Francisco, CA 94105-1265

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Scoma's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,081 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1965 Al Scoma Way Pier 47, San Francisco, CA 94133-1044

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Mourad

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 140 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105-3705

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Espetus Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1686 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102-5949

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. House of Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,701 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-3008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Taj Campton Place Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 340 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108-4609

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Roka Akor - San Francisco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94133-5164

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Harris' Restaurant - The San Francisco Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (881 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2100 Van Ness Ave On the corner of Pacific Avenue and Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109-2511

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Acquerello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109-3619

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Rich Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 199 Gough St At Oak Street, San Francisco, CA 94102-5919

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. State Bird Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115-3515

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Frances

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3870 17th St 17th and Pond St, near Market and Castro, San Francisco, CA 94114-2030

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Boulevard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,851 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105-1209

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Frascati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1901 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Restaurant Gary Danko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,562 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 N Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109-1228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Chapeau!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 126 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118-2420

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Quince

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 470 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-4610

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Seven Hills

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1896 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Kokkari Estiatorio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,717 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111-1806

- Read more on Tripadvisor