Texas State

On300 OL Devon Campbell talks recruiting, Texas official

By Justin Wells about 6 hours
 7 days ago
The On3 No. 19 overall prospect for 2022 is...

fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWT

Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Remember when 9-3 led to the firing of head coaches at Nebraska. Flip those numbers, there’s a realistic chance 3-9 in 2021 is actually good enough to stick around. That is if the head coach is from Nebraska, one who has a good relationship with the athletic director, and one who won a national championship as a quarterback.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said ahead of Iowa State's trip to Texas Tech

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) will look to build off its strong win over Texas this week when it travels to Lubbock, Tex. to take on Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4). The Red Raiders have had a busy few weeks following the firing of Matt Wells. Sonny Cumbie is currently serving as the program's interim head coach but Joe McGuire will assume the role of head coach when the season ends. Texas Tech enters the game off its bye week.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Week 10 recruiting winners and losers: Texas A&M has weekend to remember

Recruits normally don’t make decisions based on a one-game performance or solely on one visit. But make no mistake, Saturday’s games will have an impact on the recruiting trail. That’s why Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and Purdue are the recruiting winners for Week 10 of the college football season. It’s also why Minnesota and Texas are the biggest losers of the week.
NFL
chatsports.com

LGHL talks to Ohio State recruits about Penn State gameday visits

When two programs such as Penn State and Ohio State take the field against each other college football fans take notice. With over 100,000 screaming fans packed into Ohio Stadium to take in the Buckeyes victory over the Nittany Lions on Saturday night, a good amount of those bodies were highly sought after high school prospects.
OHIO STATE
wholehogsports.com

With 6th win, Pittman earns pay raise

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday triggered a pay raise for Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman. For winning six games, Pittman’s annual pay will be increased by $250,000 to $3.25 million, according to terms of his contract. It is the first pay raise for Pittman since he was hired in December 2019.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
