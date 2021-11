One of six Eclipses to take part in the filming of The Fast and the Furious will go under the hammer in January. Not long ago we discovered just how intense demand for the vehicular veterans of The Fast and the Furious has become. Six years ago one of the nine Toyota Supras used during filming went for $185,00 at auction, which seemed like a lot at the time, but much more recently, another ex-F&F A80 went under the hammer for a whopping $550,000.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO