Michigan State

Heisman Hot Board after Week 9: Kenneth Walker III heads the lists

By Matt Zenitz about 12 hours
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

This week’s Heisman picks are in. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III now leads the list for both On3 college football experts Matt Zenitz and Charles Power.

Matt Zenitz’s list

In Michigan State’s win over Michigan, Walker became the first player in history to rush for five touchdowns against the Wolverines. His rushing yardage total (197) was the highest from a Michigan State player against Michigan since 2004.

Young is tied with Pitt’s Kenny Pickett for second among Power 5 QBs with 26 touchdown passes. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, who has 27, is the only Power 5 QB with more. Armstrong has played in one more game (nine) than Young and Pickett (eight).

Injuries have been piling up for Ole Miss at wide receiver, which has contributed to a drop-off in production from the Rebels’ passing game. Nevertheless, Corral has led Ole Miss to a 6-2 start and has accounted for 25 total touchdowns (15 passing, 10 rushing) with only two interceptions. Corral also leads the Rebels in rushing with 519 yards.

In four October games, Stroud threw for 1,307 yards (326.8 per game) with 15 touchdown passes and no turnovers.

In Williams’ latest standout performance, in a 52-21 win over Texas Tech, he became the fourth quarterback in Oklahoma history with six touchdown passes in a game. Williams’ October quarterback rating (212.15) was the highest among Power 5 QBs.

Pickett drops some after throwing two interceptions during a 38-34 loss to Miami, although he did finish with 519 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Charles Power’s list

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Walker had a huge game in the top-10 matchup with rival Michigan, rushing for 197 yards and a remarkable five touchdowns on 23 carries. Walker had a legitimate “Heisman Moment” when he busted a 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 30. He wasn’t done, scoring the game-clinching touchdown on a 23-yard run up the middle. Walker leads the nation with 149.3 rushing yards per game and averages 6.82 yards per carry. The No. 5 Spartans travel to Purdue this week.

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Young and Alabama were idle, but he moves up a few spots with Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral having subpar (by Heisman standards) games in losses. The Crimson Tide host LSU this week and have two more SEC games after that: at home against Arkansas on November and the Iron Bowl on November 27. Young enters the LSU game with the No. 2 quarterback and No. 5 passer rating nationally. He’s tied with Kenny Pickett for the second-most touchdown passes among Power 5 quarterbacks with 26 while completing 70 percent of his passes.

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud and Ohio State’s offense were white-hot entering Saturday’s game against Penn State. The stingy Nittany Lions defense slowed Ohio State more than recent opponents. Stroud still threw for 305 yards and a touchdown on 34 attempts. He continues to take care of the ball as a passer, having thrown 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions since returning from injury. Stroud is currently first nationally in QBR and second in passer rating. The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska this weekend.

QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Pickett drops from the top spot following a 38-34 loss at Miami. He threw two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick in the fourth quarter. That said, Pickett still had a prolific day, going 39-of-55 for 519 yards and three touchdowns. He should have a big game against a beleaguered Duke defense this week.

QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

I’m not sure we’ve seen many players who didn’t play in the first five games of the season garner significant traction as a Heisman candidate. But Caleb Williams is a unique player in a unique situation who happens to be playing in a relatively weird year for Heisman candidates. He has looked like one of the nation’s best players since taking over for Spencer Rattler midway through the Texas game. Williams was 23-of-30 for 402 yards and six touchdowns against Texas Tech. Most of the production came in the first half. This isn’t just a stat-stuffing deal, though. Williams more than passes the eye test, making high-level plays as a passer and significant run threat with regularity. We’ll see how legitimate his candidacy is starting next week. The Sooners are off this week, then play at Baylor on November 13, the first in a stretch that sees them face the three best defenses they’ll see during the regular season. On3’s No. 1 prospect from the 2021 cycle may not end up with the stats to win the Heisman this year, but he would make things interesting down the stretch with big showings to close out the season.

The Alabama pass rusher hangs on to the final spot, with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral dropping out following a loss at Auburn. Anderson leads the nation with 17 tackles for loss. Anderson’s top competition on defense may be two Georgia players: linebacker Nakobe Dean and nose tackle Jordan Davis. While the Bulldogs clearly have the top defensive unit in the nation, few of their players play enough snaps to accumulate significant individual stats. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman could be making a push, as well.

