2022 TCU commit Major Everhart picks up Cal offer

By Keegan Pope about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXKZ7_0clMlsgJ00
(Gerry Hamilton/On3)

Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa running back Major Everhart has been committed to TCU for nearly a month, but he picked up an offer from Cal on Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster is one of a number of TCU commits that have received renewed interest after head coach Gary Patterson resigned on Sunday. Four-star wide receiver DJ Allen announced Monday that he was reopening his recruitment, and another four-star commit, Matthew Golden, fully decommitted from the Horned Frogs on Tuesday.

Everhart, the No. 38 running back in the 2022 class, according to the industry-generated On3 Consensus, has yet to announce anything. But that won’t stop schools like Cal and others from trying to squeeze in and poach him.

Before his commitment to TCU on October 6, Everhart had a top three of Notre Dame, Texas Tech and TCU. Both the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders are playing under interim coaches and likely won’t have any announcement on a future coach until the end of the regular season.

Major Everhart has elite speed

One of the most dynamic multi-positional players in the 2022 class, Everhart has speed to burn. He ran a 10.38 100-meter dash last spring and hit 21.50 in the 200. Both put him in the top six as the Texas 5A track and field championships.

Through nine games for Tascosa’s football team this fall, Everhart has rushed 44 times for 742 yards — a whopping 16.9 yards per carry — and 11 touchdowns. He’s also snagged 11 passes for 305 yards and four more scores. TCU recruited him as a hybrid running back/wide receiver for their offense. And the Horned Frogs hoped to pair him with the aforementioned Allen and Golden in a dynamic trio. Now, they’re hoping to just hold on to his and Allen’s commitments as the final stretch of recruiting heats up.

