Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV delayed

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Activision Blizzard's most recent earnings report, the company states that it is "now planning for a later launch" for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV "than originally envisaged." The earnings report (thanks, Eurogamer) goes into greater detail, saying, "As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within...

www.trueachievements.com

