Washington, DC

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

 5 days ago

DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Washington, D.C. that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Al Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2014 P St NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-5923
#29. RIS

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2275 L St NW, Washington DC, DC 20037-1414
#28. The Bombay Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (690 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 815 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20006-4004
#27. Bistro Bis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1501
#26. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,617 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2514
#25. Taberna Del Alabardero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1776 I St NW Entrance on 18th St, Between H & I, Washington DC, DC 20006-3700
#24. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1341 G St NW Colorado Building, Washington DC, DC 20005
#23. Blue Duck Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 24th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20037
#22. Tail Up Goat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 1827 Adams Mill Rd NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1901
#21. Karma Modern Indian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 611 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-3735
#20. Corduroy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1122 9th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4314
#19. Ristorante TOSCA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1112 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1308
#18. La Chaumiere

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2813 M St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3712
#17. Kingbird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 2650 Virginia Ave NW The Watergate Hotel, Washington DC, DC 20037-1906
#16. 1789 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1226 36th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-2627
#15. Le Diplomate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,098 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1601 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-4306
#14. Rasika West End

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1190 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20037-1501
#13. Chez Billy Sud

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1039 31st St NW 1035 31st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-4401
#12. BlackSalt Fish Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (664 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4883 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-1578
#11. Bistro Cacao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-5702
#10. BLT Prime by David Burke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC, DC 20004
#9. Marcel's by Robert Wiedmaier

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (694 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20037-1730
#8. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,063 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004
#7. Fiola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Enter at 678 Indiana Ave, Washington DC, DC 20004-2601
#6. The Dabney

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 Blagden Alley North West, Washington DC, DC 20001
#5. Rasika

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,821 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 633 D St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2904
#4. Lafayette Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 16th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20006-4102
#3. Kinship Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1015 7th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-3607
#2. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 750 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-1018
#1. Barmini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 9th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2155
IN THIS ARTICLE
