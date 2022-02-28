Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Antonio that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Aldo's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8539 Fredericksburg Rd #1101, San Antonio, TX 78229-3345

Tripadvisor

#29. Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 19210 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257

Tripadvisor

#28. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5815 Rim Pass, San Antonio, TX 78257-4502

Tripadvisor

#27. Kirby's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 123 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1388

Tripadvisor

#26. Nonna Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 S Alamo St Fairmont Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201

Tripadvisor

#25. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Bldg E-Suite #200, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336

Tripadvisor

#24. Sustenio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18603 La Cantera Ter Eilan Hotel and Spa, San Antonio, TX 78256-2520

Tripadvisor

#23. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 739 E Cesar E Chavez Blvd Tower of the Americas, San Antonio, TX 78205-3206

Tripadvisor

#22. Rebelle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 300 E Travis St The St. Anthony, San Antonio, TX 78205-1821

Tripadvisor

#21. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2021

Tripadvisor

#20. Signature Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 16401 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256-2513

Tripadvisor

#19. Myron's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Suite 2101, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885

Tripadvisor

#18. Restaurant Gwendolyn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 152 E Pecan St Suite #100, San Antonio, TX 78205-1507

Tripadvisor

#17. Ruth's Chris Steak House - River Walk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 600 E Market St Grand Hyatt Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600

Tripadvisor

#16. The Palm - San Antonio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 233 E. Houston Street Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205

Tripadvisor

#15. Silo Elevated Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1133 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209-4806

Tripadvisor

#14. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- San Antonio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 22200, San Antonio, TX 78256-2466

Tripadvisor

#13. Silo Elevated Cuisine - 1604

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 434 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78232-1371

Tripadvisor

#12. Ostra at Mokara Hotel and Spa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,078 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 212 W Crockett St Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205-2520

Tripadvisor

#11. Little Rhein Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (765 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 231 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3214

Tripadvisor

#10. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (983 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 849 E Commerce St Ste 393 #393, San Antonio, TX 78205-3972

Tripadvisor

#9. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 313 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1802

Tripadvisor

#8. Las Canarias Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 112 College St at Omni La Mansion del Rio, San Antonio, TX 78205-1811

Tripadvisor

#7. 18 Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 23808 Resort Parkway JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, TX 78261

Tripadvisor

#6. Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,772 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 219 E Houston St 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205-1854

Tripadvisor

#5. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1834 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248

Tripadvisor

#4. J Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1401 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258

Tripadvisor

#3. Biga on the Banks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,581 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 203 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2714

Tripadvisor

#2. Bliss

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 926 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210-1460

Tripadvisor

#1. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,642 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258-4175

