San Antonio, TX

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KstRD_0clMkBux00
Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Antonio that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONcYf_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#30. Aldo's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8539 Fredericksburg Rd #1101, San Antonio, TX 78229-3345
Tripadvisor

#29. Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19210 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ucvkv_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#28. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5815 Rim Pass, San Antonio, TX 78257-4502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC2WR_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#27. Kirby's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 123 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1388
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmFHh_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#26. Nonna Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 S Alamo St Fairmont Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201
Tripadvisor

#25. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Bldg E-Suite #200, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puOEL_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#24. Sustenio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18603 La Cantera Ter Eilan Hotel and Spa, San Antonio, TX 78256-2520
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwhpE_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#23. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 739 E Cesar E Chavez Blvd Tower of the Americas, San Antonio, TX 78205-3206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQqnv_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#22. Rebelle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 300 E Travis St The St. Anthony, San Antonio, TX 78205-1821
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlxTP_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#21. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gevCK_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#20. Signature Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 16401 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256-2513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TRV5_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#19. Myron's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Suite 2101, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCgJ0_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#18. Restaurant Gwendolyn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 152 E Pecan St Suite #100, San Antonio, TX 78205-1507
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkyJQ_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#17. Ruth's Chris Steak House - River Walk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 E Market St Grand Hyatt Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600
Tripadvisor

#16. The Palm - San Antonio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 233 E. Houston Street Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVi1c_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#15. Silo Elevated Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209-4806
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttCP3_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#14. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- San Antonio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 22200, San Antonio, TX 78256-2466
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIMGq_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#13. Silo Elevated Cuisine - 1604

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 434 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78232-1371
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFylK_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ostra at Mokara Hotel and Spa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,078 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 212 W Crockett St Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205-2520
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMjl6_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#11. Little Rhein Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (765 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 231 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3214
Tripadvisor

#10. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (983 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 849 E Commerce St Ste 393 #393, San Antonio, TX 78205-3972
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzSgO_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1802
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV8Xd_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#8. Las Canarias Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 112 College St at Omni La Mansion del Rio, San Antonio, TX 78205-1811
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I9TN_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#7. 18 Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 23808 Resort Parkway JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, TX 78261
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49S7Ec_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,772 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 219 E Houston St 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205-1854
Tripadvisor

#5. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1834 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
Tripadvisor

#4. J Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1401 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwOzs_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#3. Biga on the Banks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,581 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 203 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2714
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGCca_0clMkBux00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bliss

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 926 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210-1460
Tripadvisor

#1. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,642 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258-4175
