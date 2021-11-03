CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Gap Band Founding Member Ronnie Wilson Dies At 73

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx56W_0clMk9Ek00
Photo: Getty Images

The world of music is in mourning after learning that The Gap Band 's Ronnie Wilson has passed away at the age of 73. Wilson's wife, Linda , shared the saddening news on Tuesday evening through Facebook.

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing. Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed," she wrote .

As a founding member of The Gap Band, Wilson helped bring timeless music to the world for decades. Alongside Robert Wilson , Charlie Wilson and countless other supporting musicians, The Gap Band produced hits like "Party Train," "Outstanding" and "Yearning For Your Love." Not to mention, the band delivered more than a dozen albums.

Beyond their work, The Gap Band has influenced a new generation of artists that will carry on their legacy. The Gap Band's music has been sampled by Nas , Janet Jackson , Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg . The Wilson brothers were also credited as songwriters on Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson 's 2014 hit single, " Uptown Funk ."

Fans of all ages and backgrounds hopped on social media to share their fondest memories and messages of appreciation for Wilson and his two younger brothers.

"Sorry to hear that we’ve lost one of The Gap Band's founding members, Ronnie Wilson. Ronnie & his brothers, Charlie and Robert, put the funk down for a long time. He died yesterday after suffering a stroke last week. My deepest condolences to the Wilsons & their legion of fans," legendary media personality Donnie Simpson tweeted .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

Related
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Charlie Wilson
Person
Donnie Simpson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Bruno Mars
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#The Band#The Gap Band#Trumpet
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Says Everyone, Including Travis Scott, Was "Blindsided" By Astroworld Tragedy

He has been known to rock a festival stage or two throughout his career, so when it comes to addressing controversies involving live shows, Master P knows the inner workings of events like Astroworld. The Rap icon performed at the controversial event on Friday (November 5) during the day, and he chatted with TMZ about what his experience was like at the festival.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy