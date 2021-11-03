The Gap Band Founding Member Ronnie Wilson Dies At 73

Photo: Getty Images

The world of music is in mourning after learning that The Gap Band 's Ronnie Wilson has passed away at the age of 73. Wilson's wife, Linda , shared the saddening news on Tuesday evening through Facebook.

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing. Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed," she wrote .

As a founding member of The Gap Band, Wilson helped bring timeless music to the world for decades. Alongside Robert Wilson , Charlie Wilson and countless other supporting musicians, The Gap Band produced hits like "Party Train," "Outstanding" and "Yearning For Your Love." Not to mention, the band delivered more than a dozen albums.

Beyond their work, The Gap Band has influenced a new generation of artists that will carry on their legacy. The Gap Band's music has been sampled by Nas , Janet Jackson , Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg . The Wilson brothers were also credited as songwriters on Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson 's 2014 hit single, " Uptown Funk ."

Fans of all ages and backgrounds hopped on social media to share their fondest memories and messages of appreciation for Wilson and his two younger brothers.

"Sorry to hear that we’ve lost one of The Gap Band's founding members, Ronnie Wilson. Ronnie & his brothers, Charlie and Robert, put the funk down for a long time. He died yesterday after suffering a stroke last week. My deepest condolences to the Wilsons & their legion of fans," legendary media personality Donnie Simpson tweeted .

