DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in West Palm Beach that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Proper Grit

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 251 N. Narcissus Avenue First Floor, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Emko

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2119 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7909

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Todd's Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2119 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7909

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Trevini Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 290 Sunset Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Meat Market Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 191 Bradley Pl, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3786

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6161

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Sant ambroeus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4048

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Palm Beach Yacht Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 651 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 100 Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6060

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Ristorante Santucci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 610 Clematis St Suite CU-1, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5398

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Echo Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 230A Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Cafe Sapori

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 205 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2737

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Raindancer Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-3303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. PB Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 251 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3812

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 313 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Marcello's La Sirena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6316 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-4330

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe L'Europe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 331 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4443

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 319 Belvedere Rd Ste 2, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1243

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Renato's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (542 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4610

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Maison Carlos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3010 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Cafe Boulud

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (846 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 Australian Ave Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Table 26

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1700 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Seafood Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 S County Rd The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Buccan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 350 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4481

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Leopard Lounge & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 363 Cocoanut Row The Chesterfield Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4539

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. HMF

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Flagler Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4022

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Palm Beach Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 340 Royal Poinciana Way #336, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4006

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Circle at The Breakers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Okeechobee Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

- Read more on Tripadvisor