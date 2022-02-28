ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpDsQ_0clMk8M100
DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in West Palm Beach that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lyQx_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#30. Proper Grit

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 251 N. Narcissus Avenue First Floor, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Emko

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2119 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Todd's Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2119 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DK6b_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#27. Trevini Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 290 Sunset Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkHoJ_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#26. Meat Market Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 191 Bradley Pl, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3786
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeI1m_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#25. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNOKq_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#24. Sant ambroeus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4048
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwe0V_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#23. Palm Beach Yacht Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqMel_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#22. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 651 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 100 Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6060
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdrA9_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#21. Ristorante Santucci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 610 Clematis St Suite CU-1, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5398
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Echo Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 230A Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCAE5_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#19. Cafe Sapori

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 205 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2737
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLDnQ_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#18. Raindancer Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-3303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aR9b_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#17. PB Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 251 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S28ot_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#16. Bice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZMjB_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#15. Marcello's La Sirena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6316 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-4330
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXMyl_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe L'Europe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 331 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9AAf_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#13. Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 319 Belvedere Rd Ste 2, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1243
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDS9A_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#12. Renato's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EL62J_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#11. Maison Carlos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3010 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znpDI_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#10. Cafe Boulud

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Australian Ave Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2QhY_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#9. Table 26

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Seafood Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S County Rd The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Buccan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 350 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4481
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzJqc_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#6. Leopard Lounge & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 363 Cocoanut Row The Chesterfield Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4539
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtouQ_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#5. HMF

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Flagler Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPfJ5_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#3. Palm Beach Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 340 Royal Poinciana Way #336, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxb6c_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#2. The Circle at The Breakers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1DfG_0clMk8M100
Tripadvisor

#1. Okeechobee Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
West Palm Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Zelensky calls for fighter planes in Zoom call with Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea directly to U.S. lawmakers in a Zoom call Saturday morning, calling for military planes and support, and an embargo on Russian oil, according to a member of Congress who was on the call. Zelensky told lawmakers that Ukraine needs jets because its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Europe#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Dglimages#Big Data#Americans#Seafood Price#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#American Price
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy