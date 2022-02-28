ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3JNx_0clMk4p700
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Seattle that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtOCw_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#30. Nell's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 6804 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98115-5417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Nishino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3130 E Madison St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98112-4264
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaXPX_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#28. Harvest Beat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 1711 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103-6801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Copine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6460 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-2424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Goldfinch Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101-5011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLlWq_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#25. Sushi Kappo Tamura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2968 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102-3010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Harvest Vine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2701 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112-4761
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPDiR_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#23. Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (509 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 809 Fairview Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109-4452
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzDlz_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#22. Maximilien

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (570 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 81A Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101-2024
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4L6K_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#21. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (724 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 727 Pine St Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-1815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Lark Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 926 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Py0av_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#19. The Butcher's Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Staple and Fancy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Sushi Kashiba

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 86 Pine St Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101-1531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezN9q_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#16. Palisade

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2601 W Marina Place, Seattle, WA 98199
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLcC2_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#15. AQUA by El Gaucho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2801 Alaskan Way Pier 70, Seattle, WA 98121-1134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnBSX_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#14. Matt's in the Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (885 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 94 Pike St Ste 32, Seattle, WA 98101-2066
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfmhE_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#13. Salty's on Alki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,387 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1936 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126-2031
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Place Pigalle Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 81 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101-2024
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. El Gaucho Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2200 Western Ave cross street: Blanchard, Seattle, WA 98121-1921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USfW4_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#10. Metropolitan Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,583 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Il Terrazzo Carmine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 411 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2860
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ2HK_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#8. Six Seven Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121-1313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcVQA_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#7. Canlis Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Georgian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 411 University St Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-2507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHNb1_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#5. Shiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2401 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM2Qn_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#4. Andaluca Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (715 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 407 Olive Way Mayflower Park Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (608 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1301 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z33bI_0clMk4p700
Tripadvisor

#2. Altura Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 617 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Spinasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Zelensky calls for fighter planes in Zoom call with Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea directly to U.S. lawmakers in a Zoom call Saturday morning, calling for military planes and support, and an embargo on Russian oil, according to a member of Congress who was on the call. Zelensky told lawmakers that Ukraine needs jets because its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Wa#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Japanese#Seafood Price
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy