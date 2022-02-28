KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Seattle that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Nell's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 6804 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98115-5417

#29. Nishino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3130 E Madison St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98112-4264

#28. Harvest Beat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 1711 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103-6801

#27. Copine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6460 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-2424

#26. Goldfinch Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101-5011

#25. Sushi Kappo Tamura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2968 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102-3010

#24. Harvest Vine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2701 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112-4761

#23. Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (509 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 809 Fairview Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109-4452

#22. Maximilien

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (570 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 81A Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101-2024

#21. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (724 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 727 Pine St Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-1815

#20. Lark Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 926 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4412

#19. The Butcher's Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2716

#18. Staple and Fancy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4810

#17. Sushi Kashiba

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 86 Pine St Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101-1531

#16. Palisade

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2601 W Marina Place, Seattle, WA 98199

#15. AQUA by El Gaucho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2801 Alaskan Way Pier 70, Seattle, WA 98121-1134

#14. Matt's in the Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (885 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 94 Pike St Ste 32, Seattle, WA 98101-2066

#13. Salty's on Alki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,387 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1936 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126-2031

#12. Place Pigalle Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 81 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101-2024

#11. El Gaucho Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2200 Western Ave cross street: Blanchard, Seattle, WA 98121-1921

#10. Metropolitan Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,583 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1502

#9. Il Terrazzo Carmine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 411 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2860

#8. Six Seven Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121-1313

#7. Canlis Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-2206

#6. The Georgian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 411 University St Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-2507

#5. Shiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2401 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424

#4. Andaluca Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (715 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 407 Olive Way Mayflower Park Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (608 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1301 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

#2. Altura Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 617 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5025

#1. Spinasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4023

