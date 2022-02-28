ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Atlantic City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. American Cut

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside The Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#29. IL Mulino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
Tripadvisor

#28. Dining on the Fifth

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 S Chelsea Ave The Chelsea Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6222
Tripadvisor

#27. Dolce Mare

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
Tripadvisor

#26. Angeline

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
Tripadvisor

#25. Robert's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
Tripadvisor

#24. Kuro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#23. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#22. Council Oak Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#21. Martorano's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#20. Amada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Ocean Resort & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
Tripadvisor

#19. Trattoria Il Mulino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
Tripadvisor

#18. Girasole Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3108 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6229
Tripadvisor

#17. Il Verdi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino and Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#16. Nero's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#15. Gallagher's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
Tripadvisor

#14. Guy Fieri's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (772 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6714
Tripadvisor

#13. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (809 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2020 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6734
Tripadvisor

#11. The Palm - Atlantic City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Suite 102, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347
Tripadvisor

#10. Izakaya in Borgata Hotel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
Tripadvisor

#9. Chart House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Brigantine Blvd. & Huron Ave. Golden Nugget Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#8. Old Homestead

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (774 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
Tripadvisor

#7. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6612
Tripadvisor

#6. Knife & Fork Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3600 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6198
Tripadvisor

#5. Cafe 2825

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6325
Tripadvisor

#4. Chef Vola's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (731 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6407
Tripadvisor

#3. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Huron And Brigantine Blvd Huron & Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tripadvisor

#2. Dock's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,651 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6630
Tripadvisor

#1. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,074 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

