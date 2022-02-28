DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Mobile that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#6. Chuck's Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 551 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2109

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2058 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606-1718

#4. The Trellis Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 26 N Royal St The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa, Mobile, AL 36602-3802

#3. Osman's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2579 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL 36606-4610

#2. Dauphin's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 107 Saint Francis St Suite 3400, Mobile, AL 36602-3334

#1. Noja Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6 N Jackson St, Mobile, AL 36602-2806

