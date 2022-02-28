DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Savannah that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#24. Common Thread Savannah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Middle Eastern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 122 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401-8612

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. The Peacock Lounge

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 37 Whitaker St Lower Level, Savannah, GA 31401-3322

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Stone & Webster Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 W River St JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Savannah, GA 31401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. St. Neo's Brasserie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401-2723

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Aqua Star Coastal Southern Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Resort Dr Westin Savannah, Savannah, GA 31421-7000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. La Scala Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 119 E 37th St at the corner of Abercorn street and 37th street, Savannah, GA 31401-8611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 202 West Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Cha Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (563 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 102 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401-2917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. 1540 Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 E. Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Husk Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (462 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 W. Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401-3702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (621 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 W Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401-1108

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. 700 Drayton Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (852 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 Drayton St Mansion on Forsyth Park, Savannah, GA 31401-5803

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Grey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Near Corner of Broughton St & Mlk, Savannah, GA 31401-3209

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Garibaldi's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,629 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 315 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. a.Lure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,523 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 309 W Congress St Cross Streets Between Jefferson Street and Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401-2408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. 17 Hundred 90 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,921 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 307 E President St, Savannah, GA 31401-3808

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Local 11 Ten Food & Wine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (900 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-6435

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Noble Fare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 321 Jefferson St, Savannah, GA 31401-4228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Circa 1875

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,082 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 48 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401-3325

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Elizabeth On Thirty Seventh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,454 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401-8611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Olde Pink House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 23 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401-2713

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. 45 Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (788 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 123 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Alligator Soul

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,055 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 114 Barnard St Lower Level, Savannah, GA 31401-3277

- Read more on Tripadvisor