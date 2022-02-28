ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Tulsa that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#21. The Summit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 15 W 6th St, Tulsa, OK 74119-5415
#20. Boston Title and Abstract

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 522 S Boston Ave Suite B100, Tulsa, OK 74103-4614
#19. Lowood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 817 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2405
#18. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 Riverwalk Terrace Suite 190, Tulsa, OK 74037
#17. Celebrity Club Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3109 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-8007
#16. McGill's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1560 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114-1351
#15. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295
#14. Oren

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3509 S Peoria Ave Suite #161, Tulsa, OK 74105-2558
#13. McGill's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6058 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7412
#12. French Hen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7143 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136-6308
#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8330 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137
#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7021 South Memorial Drive Ste 176, Tulsa, OK 74133
#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1976 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1620
#8. The Bull in the Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2005
#7. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 N Main St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74103-2036
#6. Bodean Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3376 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3512
#5. Polo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2038 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1635
#4. Villa Ravenna Fine Dining​

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6526 E 51st St Between 51 and Sheridan at the Farm Shopping Center, Tulsa, OK 74145-7603
#3. The Chalkboard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1324 S Main St Located under the Historic Ambassador Hotel, Tulsa, OK 74119-3218
#2. Juniper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 324 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2402
#1. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4840 E. 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

