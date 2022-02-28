Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Tulsa that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#21. The Summit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 15 W 6th St, Tulsa, OK 74119-5415

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Boston Title and Abstract

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 522 S Boston Ave Suite B100, Tulsa, OK 74103-4614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Lowood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 817 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 Riverwalk Terrace Suite 190, Tulsa, OK 74037

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Celebrity Club Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3109 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-8007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. McGill's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1560 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114-1351

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Oren

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3509 S Peoria Ave Suite #161, Tulsa, OK 74105-2558

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. McGill's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6058 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7412

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. French Hen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7143 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136-6308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8330 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7021 South Memorial Drive Ste 176, Tulsa, OK 74133

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1976 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1620

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. The Bull in the Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 N Main St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74103-2036

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bodean Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3376 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3512

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Polo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2038 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1635

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Villa Ravenna Fine Dining​

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6526 E 51st St Between 51 and Sheridan at the Farm Shopping Center, Tulsa, OK 74145-7603

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Chalkboard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1324 S Main St Located under the Historic Ambassador Hotel, Tulsa, OK 74119-3218

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Juniper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 324 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4840 E. 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Read more on Tripadvisor