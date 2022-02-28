KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Asheville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#8. Table

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (665 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 48 College St Asheville, NC, Asheville, NC 28801-2818

#7. Vue 1913

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 290 Macon Ave Grove Park Inn Hotel, Asheville, NC 28804-3711

#6. Cucina 24

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 24 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801-2710

#5. Sunset Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 290 Macon Ave Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, NC 28804-3711

#4. Blue Ridge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804-3711

#3. Red Stag Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Grill

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11 Boston Way Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Asheville, NC 28803-2656

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 26 All Souls Cres, Asheville, NC 28803-2673

#1. The Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (694 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Antler Hill Rd Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC 28803-8692

