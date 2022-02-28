KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in White Plains that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#19. Thomas Henkelmann

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Homestead Inn 420 Field Point Rd., Greenwich, CT 06830

#18. LE Provencal

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 436 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543-2613

#17. Harvest on Hudson

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 River St, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706

#16. Goosefeather

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 49 E Sunnyside Ln, Tarrytown, NY 10591-9500

#15. The Twisted Oak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 61 Main St, Tarrytown, NY 10591-7651

#14. Equus Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Benedict Avenue Equus at Castle Hotel & Spa, Tarrytown, NY 10591

#13. La Panetiere

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 530 Milton Rd, Rye, NY 10580-3304

#12. Cellar 49

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 49 E Sunnyside Ln, Tarrytown, NY 10591-9500

#11. Flames Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 121 E Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523-3217

#10. Blue Hill at Stone Barns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 630 Bedford Rd, Pocantico Hills, NY 10591-1202

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 670 White Plains Rd Westchester Marriott, Tarrytown, NY 10591-5104

#8. Z Prime Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 189 E Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601

#7. Sushi Nanase

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 522 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-2002

#6. BLT

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Three Renaissance Square, White Plains, NY 10601

#5. Lobby Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Westchester

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3 Renaissance Sq The Ritz-Carlton Westchester, White Plains, NY 10601-3001

#4. BLT Steak White Plains

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 221 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601

#3. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

#2. Benjamin Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, NY 10607-1812

#1. Mulino's of Westchester

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 99 Court St, White Plains, NY 10601-4220

