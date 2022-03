Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in St. Louis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. I Fratellini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7624 Wydown Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63105-2676

#29. Sam's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029

#28. Cinder House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 999 N 2nd St 8th Floor, Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2571

#27. Scape American Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 48 Maryland Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1526

#26. 801 Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 172 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3434

#25. Herbie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8100 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3721

#24. Bar Les Freres

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7637 Wydown Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-2641

#23. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131

#22. J. Devoti Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5100 Daggett Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3010

#21. Farmhaus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3257 Ivanhoe Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2245

#20. Dominic's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5101 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3196

#19. Il Bel Lago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11631 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-7001

#18. Peppe's Apt 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 S Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6004

#17. Kemoll's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 323 West Port Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146

#16. The Tenderloin Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276

#15. Napoli 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1054 Town and Country Crossing Dr, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017

#14. Sidney Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2000 Sidney St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2829

#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813

#12. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd Suite 101, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3378

#11. Citizen Kane's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809

#10. 801 Chophouse St. Louis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730

#8. Carmine's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (495 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809

#7. Cafe Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

#6. Bristol Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717

#5. Kreis Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748

#4. Tony's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

#3. Twisted Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005

#2. The Crossing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7823 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3307

#1. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128

