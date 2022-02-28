ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgsQG_0clMjlXC00
Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in St. Louis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogTJD_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#30. I Fratellini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7624 Wydown Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63105-2676
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XawvC_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#29. Sam's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Cinder House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 999 N 2nd St 8th Floor, Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2571
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ab2V_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#27. Scape American Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 48 Maryland Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fydij_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#26. 801 Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 172 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3434
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005lcX_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#25. Herbie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8100 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3721
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHiRw_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#24. Bar Les Freres

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7637 Wydown Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-2641
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NM7O2_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#22. J. Devoti Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5100 Daggett Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yVed_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#21. Farmhaus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3257 Ivanhoe Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2245
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEEFM_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#20. Dominic's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5101 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3196
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Il Bel Lago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11631 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-7001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYjM3_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#18. Peppe's Apt 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 S Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Kemoll's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 323 West Port Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjuEq_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Tenderloin Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXXUh_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Napoli 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1054 Town and Country Crossing Dr, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Sidney Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2000 Sidney St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km8lU_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t21iA_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd Suite 101, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3378
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwILf_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#11. Citizen Kane's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. 801 Chophouse St. Louis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T63mH_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fa4JG_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Carmine's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crbz8_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbVzW_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bristol Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Kreis Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SY4og_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#4. Tony's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Twisted Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoWSm_0clMjlXC00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Crossing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7823 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Frontenac, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Creve Coeur, MO
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Italian#Steakhouse Price#Cinder House Rating
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy