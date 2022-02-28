Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Tampa that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#27. Meat Market Tampa

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1606 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2837

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Mise en Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 442 West Grand Central Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Maestro's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602-3720

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Cipresso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5223 North Orient Road Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Tampa Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602-5179

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13164 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2406

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Firestick Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Crystal Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 905 N Florida Ave Hotel Floridan, Tampa, FL 33602-3805

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. CW's Gin Joint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 633 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4424

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Restaurant BT

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Vietnamese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2507 S Macdill Ave Tampa Florida 33629, Tampa, FL 33629-7255

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Ciro's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2109 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3155

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 112W, Tampa, FL 33602-3580

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Malio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 N Ashley Dr Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Timpano Italian Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1610 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2555

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Elevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1207 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Donatello Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Rusty Pelican - Tampa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (846 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (578 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5740

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Oystercatchers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,090 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1700 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Mise En Place Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 442 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1494

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Edison: Food+Drink Lab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 912 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1934

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Bern's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,614 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (836 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

- Read more on Tripadvisor