Atlanta, GA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2iAg_0clMjeM700
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Atlanta that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqlxi_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#30. Ray's on the River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (975 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6700 Powers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339-2939
Tripadvisor

#29. Empire State South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 999 Peachtree St NE Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30309-4428
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaonM_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#28. Bistro Niko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3344 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30326-4801
Tripadvisor

#27. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1640 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3161
Tripadvisor

#26. Polaris Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 265 Peachtree St NE Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta, GA 30303-1204
Tripadvisor

#25. McKendrick's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346
Tripadvisor

#24. Hal's On Old Ivy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-4501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWO3c_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#23. Miller Union

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rW7KS_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#22. Kyma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3085 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2624
Tripadvisor

#21. Rathbun's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 112 Krog St NE Ste R, Inman Park, Atlanta, GA 30307-5519
Tripadvisor

#20. Ray's in the City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1340
Tripadvisor

#19. Sotto Sotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLzXQ_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#18. Chops & Lobster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1302
Tripadvisor

#17. Gunshow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 924 Garrett St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-6831
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlcCx_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#16. Pricci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3427
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJIaj_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#15. St. Cecilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254
Tripadvisor

#14. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,533 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3101 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2507
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ne3S9_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#13. Kevin Rathbun Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 154 Krog St NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30307-2439
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlB71_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#12. Cooks & Soldiers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: European, Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 691 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263mxy_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#11. Bacchanalia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1198 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5626
Tripadvisor

#10. The Optimist

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 914 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-0518
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mLzE_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#9. Blue Ridge Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1261 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327-2305
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZmZq_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#8. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3240 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3896
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvi4O_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#7. Aria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 490 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3301
Tripadvisor

#6. Canoe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-5750
Tripadvisor

#5. Nan Thai Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1350 Spring St NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30309-2864
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqQKt_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#4. La Grotta Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2637 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3667
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWS6a_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#3. Bone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,006 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3130 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2508
Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtMty_0clMjeM700
Tripadvisor

#1. Nikolai's Roof

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (565 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 Courtland St NE Fl 30th, Atlanta, GA 30303
