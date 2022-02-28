Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Atlanta that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Ray's on the River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (975 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6700 Powers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339-2939

#29. Empire State South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 999 Peachtree St NE Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30309-4428

#28. Bistro Niko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3344 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30326-4801

#27. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1640 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3161

#26. Polaris Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 265 Peachtree St NE Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta, GA 30303-1204

#25. McKendrick's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346

#24. Hal's On Old Ivy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-4501

#23. Miller Union

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5601

#22. Kyma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3085 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2624

#21. Rathbun's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 112 Krog St NE Ste R, Inman Park, Atlanta, GA 30307-5519

#20. Ray's in the City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1340

#19. Sotto Sotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 313 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911

#18. Chops & Lobster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1302

#17. Gunshow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 924 Garrett St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-6831

#16. Pricci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3427

#15. St. Cecilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254

#14. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,533 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3101 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2507

#13. Kevin Rathbun Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 154 Krog St NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30307-2439

#12. Cooks & Soldiers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: European, Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 691 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

#11. Bacchanalia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1198 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5626

#10. The Optimist

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 914 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-0518

#9. Blue Ridge Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (380 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1261 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327-2305

#8. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3240 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3896

#7. Aria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (408 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 490 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3301

#6. Canoe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-5750

#5. Nan Thai Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1350 Spring St NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30309-2864

#4. La Grotta Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2637 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3667

#3. Bone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,006 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3130 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2508

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 255 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

#1. Nikolai's Roof

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (565 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 255 Courtland St NE Fl 30th, Atlanta, GA 30303

