Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Toledo that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#11. The Benchmark Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6130 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7268

#10. Rose & Thistle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 203 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1460

#9. Mancy's Bluewater Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (412 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 461 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-4209

#8. Georgio's Cafe International

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 426 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-1416

#7. The Chop House - Toledo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604

#6. Brim House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 444 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604-1514

#5. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1968 Miami St Hollywood Casino, Toledo, OH 43605

#4. Registry Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 144 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-1711

#3. Rockwell's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 27 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43604-8769

#2. Real Seafood Company - Toledo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (576 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 22 Main St, Toledo, OH 43605-2032

#1. Mancy's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 953 Phillips Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1336

