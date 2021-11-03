CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin shares message defending ‘Rust’ conditions

By Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pc5k_0clMjQwp00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation Now ) — Alec Baldwin took to Instagram Tuesday to share what appeared to be a ‘Rust’ crew member’s message slamming reports that the movie set conditions were unsafe.

‘Rust’ movie-set shooting: Authorities present findings

The post, captioned “read this,” comes less than two weeks after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer on set.

In the message, which was broken up into seven screenshots, Terese Magpale Davis wrote, “I’m so sick of this narrative.”

“The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is (expletive),” Davis wrote.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Davis went on to discuss why some crew members had walked out that morning, saying camera crews wanted fancier hotels and it was “NOT that they were unsafe.”

Davis also defended hiring the armorer on the set and the number of hours crew members worked.

“These producers who supposedly don’t care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us,” Davis wrote.

Stars stunned by ‘mismanaged set’ in fatal prop-gun shooting of cinematographer

The movie’s assistant director, who handed Baldwin the gun before the fatal shooting, broke his silence this week and called for industry changes.

Davis also said, “This is about gun safety.”

The crew member said the assistant director “obviously screwed up that day” but he “never seemed flippant about safety.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No charges have been filed so far.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s daughter hits out at ‘misinformation’ and compares Travis Scott concert deaths to Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has compared the social media reaction to the recent deaths at the Astroworld festival to the shooting on the set of Rust.In an Instagram post which has since been deleted, the actor and model spoke out against the spread of “misinformation” on social media platforms in the wake of tragedies.On Friday (5 November), an incident in Travis Scott’s Astroworld 2021 festival at Houston’s NRG Park saw a crowd crush towards the front of the stage during Scott’s performance. Eight people died, between the ages of 14 and 28, while more were injured.Scott and the...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Roasted After Posting Montage Of Her Kids Playing At Vermot Mansion Following 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, is getting trashed after sharing a montage of the couple's happy kids frolicking around the Vermont mansion her family has been staying in since the 63-year-old actor accidentally fatally shot his colleague last month. Article continues below advertisement. Sharing a video of several of her children...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Alec Baldwin and family spotted in remote town as legal jeopardy looms

While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox40jackson.com

‘Rust’ armorer breaks silence on Alec Baldwin shooting incident, blames producers for unsafe conditions

Hannah Gutierrez Reed spoke out to deny certain rumors about the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of “Rust” who was responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, is a main focus of the investigation into the death of Hutchins, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. She was one of the very few people who handled the gun prior to Baldwin discharging it on set last Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CinemaBlend

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Posts Message Of Support Following Fatal Accident On The Set Of Rust

The entertainment world is still reeling from the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last week. On October 21, 12 days into principal photography, star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that discharged a projectile that fatally wounded Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. As the investigation into this accident on the Western production continues, Baldwin’s daughter with Kim Basinger, Ireland, has shared a message of support sent to her in during this craziness.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Reposts ‘Rust’ Costume Designer’s Denial of Unsafe Working Conditions On Set

Alec Baldwin has reposted a lengthy statement from a costume designer who strongly denies reports of unsafe working conditions on the set of Rust prior to the fatal shooting of the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. On Tuesday, the Rust producer and star shared a message from costume designer Terese Magpale Davis on Instagram with the caption “Read this.” In the message, Davis writes, “I’m so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit.” Per Davis, who according to IMDb has also previously worked...
MOVIES
WDTN

WDTN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy