Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cleveland that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#27. Delmonico's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6001 Quarry Ln, Independence, OH 44131-2201

#26. Severance Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-1713

#25. TURN Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1515 West Third Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

#24. Johnny's Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1406 W 6th St Ste 1, Cleveland, OH 44113-1300

#23. Ferris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2589 Wooster Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-2961

#22. Pier W

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (777 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Winton Place 12700 Lake Ave. Cove Rd., Lakewood, OH 44107

#21. OSTERIA di AL

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Ohio Savings Plaza 1801 E 9th St Ohio Savings Plaza, 1st Floor Main Entrance On Walnut Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-3107

#20. Johnny's Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3164 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109-1450

#19. Nora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2181 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2338

#18. Il Venetian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 St Clair N.E. Key Center, Cleveland, OH 44114-1256

#17. Velvet Tango Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 2095 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-4228

#16. Michaelangelo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2198 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2609

#15. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1600 W Second St, Cleveland, OH 44113

#14. Ginko

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2247 Professor Ave, Tremont City, OH 44113-4466

#13. Cowell & Hubbard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1305 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1819

#12. Parallax

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2179 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-6100

#11. Fahrenheit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2417 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629

#10. Luca Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2100 Superior Via, Cleveland, OH 44113-2357

#9. Crop Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2537 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3412

#8. Red The Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 417 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1105

#7. Urban Farmer Cleveland's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (700 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1325 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-1605

#6. Adega

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115-1315

#5. Dante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2247 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4466

#4. Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-3001

#3. L'Albatros Brasserie + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11401 Bellflower Ct, Cleveland, OH 44106-3961

#2. Blue Point Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,004 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 W Saint Clair Ave Ste B10, Cleveland, OH 44113-1230

#1. EDWINS Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland, OH 44120

