Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Cleveland, OH

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cleveland that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#27. Delmonico's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6001 Quarry Ln, Independence, OH 44131-2201
Tripadvisor

#26. Severance Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-1713
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V59xG_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#25. TURN Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1515 West Third Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tripadvisor

#24. Johnny's Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1406 W 6th St Ste 1, Cleveland, OH 44113-1300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031zmm_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ferris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2589 Wooster Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-2961
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZVvN_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pier W

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (777 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Winton Place 12700 Lake Ave. Cove Rd., Lakewood, OH 44107
Tripadvisor

#21. OSTERIA di AL

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Ohio Savings Plaza 1801 E 9th St Ohio Savings Plaza, 1st Floor Main Entrance On Walnut Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-3107
Tripadvisor

#20. Johnny's Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3164 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109-1450
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbyzC_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#19. Nora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2181 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2338
Tripadvisor

#18. Il Venetian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 St Clair N.E. Key Center, Cleveland, OH 44114-1256
Tripadvisor

#17. Velvet Tango Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 2095 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-4228
Tripadvisor

#16. Michaelangelo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2198 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVM3Y_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#15. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1600 W Second St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tripadvisor

#14. Ginko

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2247 Professor Ave, Tremont City, OH 44113-4466
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsxoY_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#13. Cowell & Hubbard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1305 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1819
Tripadvisor

#12. Parallax

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2179 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-6100
Tripadvisor

#11. Fahrenheit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2417 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629
Tripadvisor

#10. Luca Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Superior Via, Cleveland, OH 44113-2357
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihDJO_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#9. Crop Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2537 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3412
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xghs_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#8. Red The Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcPbB_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#7. Urban Farmer Cleveland's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (700 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1325 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-1605
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Und1p_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#6. Adega

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115-1315
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6Cdo_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#5. Dante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2247 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4466
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw6Yh_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#4. Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-3001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cD3my_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#3. L'Albatros Brasserie + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11401 Bellflower Ct, Cleveland, OH 44106-3961
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhhFT_0clMjOQb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Blue Point Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,004 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 W Saint Clair Ave Ste B10, Cleveland, OH 44113-1230
Tripadvisor

#1. EDWINS Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland, OH 44120
