Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLgvt_0clMjFU400
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Austin that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wd77k_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#30. Garrison

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701-4646
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46i4Lb_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#29. Atx Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 San Antonio St Suite 170, Austin, TX 78701-4661
Tripadvisor

#28. Lenoir

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1807 S 1st St near Dave's Perfection Automotive, Austin, TX 78704-4251
Tripadvisor

#27. Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10000 Research Blvd Ste B, Austin, TX 78759-5854
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyyLE_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#26. Jeffrey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703-3954
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coUcf_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#25. ALC Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfDVz_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#24. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
Tripadvisor

#23. Eberly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 615 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FTVi_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#22. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11600 Century Oaks Ter Suite 140, Austin, TX 78758-8686
Tripadvisor

#21. Clark's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703-5209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G66b4_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#20. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10225 Research Blvd Ste 4000, Austin, TX 78759-5704
Tripadvisor

#19. Emmer & Rye

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 51 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701-4401
Tripadvisor

#18. Steiner Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (536 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5424 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX 78732-2465
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TZyl_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#17. Vince Young Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4029
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JtwP_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#16. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3936
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zEte_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#15. Fixe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701-3830
Tripadvisor

#14. Perla's Seafood and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2487
Tripadvisor

#13. Barley Swine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6555 Burnet Rd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78757-2865
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HjpF_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#12. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 309 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701-4038
Tripadvisor

#11. Wink Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1014 N Lamar Blvd Ste E, Austin, TX 78703-4964
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU3YP_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#10. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Downtown Austin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 114 W 7th St, Austin, TX 78701-3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuxex_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#9. III Forks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3932
Tripadvisor

#8. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFHnI_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#7. Uchiko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (733 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4200 N Lamar Blvd Ste 140, Austin, TX 78756-3439
Tripadvisor

#6. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1509
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO3Uk_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#5. Red Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 Colorado St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78701-4653
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXs6i_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#4. Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 419 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701-2918
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIMbn_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#3. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701-2919
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2T8n_0clMjFU400
Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701
Tripadvisor

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9400 B Arboretum Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
