Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Austin that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Garrison

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701-4646

#29. Atx Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 110 San Antonio St Suite 170, Austin, TX 78701-4661

#28. Lenoir

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1807 S 1st St near Dave's Perfection Automotive, Austin, TX 78704-4251

#27. Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10000 Research Blvd Ste B, Austin, TX 78759-5854

#26. Jeffrey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703-3954

#25. ALC Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130

#24. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 320 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

#23. Eberly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 615 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1505

#22. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11600 Century Oaks Ter Suite 140, Austin, TX 78758-8686

#21. Clark's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703-5209

#20. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10225 Research Blvd Ste 4000, Austin, TX 78759-5704

#19. Emmer & Rye

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 51 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701-4401

#18. Steiner Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (536 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5424 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX 78732-2465

#17. Vince Young Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4029

#16. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3936

#15. Fixe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701-3830

#14. Perla's Seafood and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2487

#13. Barley Swine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6555 Burnet Rd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78757-2865

#12. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 309 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701-4038

#11. Wink Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1014 N Lamar Blvd Ste E, Austin, TX 78703-4964

#10. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Downtown Austin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 114 W 7th St, Austin, TX 78701-3000

#9. III Forks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3932

#8. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 117 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701

#7. Uchiko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (733 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4200 N Lamar Blvd Ste 140, Austin, TX 78756-3439

#6. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,351 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1509

#5. Red Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 303 Colorado St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78701-4653

#4. Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 419 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701-2918

#3. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701-2919

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9400 B Arboretum Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

