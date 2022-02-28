Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Albuquerque that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#16. Vintage 423

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8000 Paseo Del Norte NE Ste A1, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2983

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. The Melting Pot - Albuquerque

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2201 Uptown Loop NE Suite 1A, Albuquerque, NM 87110-6000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Vernon's Speakeasy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6855 4th St NW Ste A, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107-6167

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. TEN 3

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2018

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Level 5

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2000 Bellamah Ave. NW Hotel Chaco, Albuquerque, NM 87104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Campo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107-5520

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Frenchish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3509 Central Ave NE Nob Hill area, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1433

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Embers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11000 Broadway SE Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87105

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Bien Shur

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 30 Rainbow Rd NE Sandia Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2156

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6640-6646 Indian School Road N.E. Building C, Albuquerque, NM 87110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Savoy Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10601 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3848

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Ranchers Club of New Mexico

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1901 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1713

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Farm and Table

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8917 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Artichoke Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (785 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 424 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3518

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Mas - Tapas y Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (807 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 125 2nd St NW Hotel Andaluz, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Antiquity Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 112 Romero St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1417

- Read more on Tripadvisor