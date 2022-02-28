ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBEDG_0clMj7VV00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Albuquerque that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#16. Vintage 423

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8000 Paseo Del Norte NE Ste A1, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2983
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdvgI_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Melting Pot - Albuquerque

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2201 Uptown Loop NE Suite 1A, Albuquerque, NM 87110-6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178zts_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#14. Vernon's Speakeasy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6855 4th St NW Ste A, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107-6167
Tripadvisor

#13. TEN 3

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2018
Tripadvisor

#12. Level 5

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2000 Bellamah Ave. NW Hotel Chaco, Albuquerque, NM 87104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFDgm_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#11. Campo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107-5520
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38j00r_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#10. Frenchish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3509 Central Ave NE Nob Hill area, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1433
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB8cw_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#9. Embers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11000 Broadway SE Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e803f_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bien Shur

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 Rainbow Rd NE Sandia Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2156
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZI2u_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6640-6646 Indian School Road N.E. Building C, Albuquerque, NM 87110
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7W8G_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#6. Savoy Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10601 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3848
Tripadvisor

#5. Ranchers Club of New Mexico

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1713
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM65g_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#4. Farm and Table

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8917 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034dTY_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#3. Artichoke Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (785 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 424 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3518
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DmpG_0clMj7VV00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mas - Tapas y Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (807 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 125 2nd St NW Hotel Andaluz, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3304
Tripadvisor

#1. Antiquity Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 112 Romero St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1417
