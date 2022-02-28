ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1W2B_0clMixut00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Reno that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zrL3_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 407 N Virginia St. Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV 89501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxZd9_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Steakhouse Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: John Ascuaga's Nugget Nugget Blvd, Sparks, NV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PckU_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#12. Anthony's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750
Tripadvisor

#11. Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4720 N Virginia St Bonanza Casino, Reno, NV 89506-9031
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBjE9_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#10. Beaujolais Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 753 Riverside Dr, Reno, NV 89503-7502
Tripadvisor

#9. Lulou's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1470 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-2806
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5Lww_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bricks Restaurant & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1695 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-2809
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mHa0_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Steak House at Western Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 815 Nichols Blvd Western Village Inn & Casino, Sparks, NV 89434-5364
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkT4x_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#6. Romanza Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVsCN_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#5. Roxy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (456 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501
Tripadvisor

#4. Charlie Palmer Steak Reno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595-1200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13V6m2_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Strada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 345 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5edl_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bimini Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDnik_0clMixut00
Tripadvisor

#1. Atlantis Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,092 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005
Stacker

Stacker

