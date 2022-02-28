KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Reno that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 407 N Virginia St. Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV 89501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Steakhouse Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: John Ascuaga's Nugget Nugget Blvd, Sparks, NV

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Anthony's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4720 N Virginia St Bonanza Casino, Reno, NV 89506-9031

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Beaujolais Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 753 Riverside Dr, Reno, NV 89503-7502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Lulou's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1470 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-2806

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Bricks Restaurant & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1695 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-2809

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Steak House at Western Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 815 Nichols Blvd Western Village Inn & Casino, Sparks, NV 89434-5364

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Romanza Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Roxy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (456 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Charlie Palmer Steak Reno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595-1200

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. La Strada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 345 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Bimini Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Atlantis Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,092 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005

- Read more on Tripadvisor