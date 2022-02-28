KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Little Rock that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#8. Heights Corner Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd Walter's Green Room at same address, Little Rock, AR 72207-4747

#7. SO Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3610 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-1834

#6. Arthur's Prime Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 27 Rahling Cir, Little Rock, AR 72223-9194

#5. Cache Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, AR 72201-1621

#4. Sonny Williams' Steak Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 President Clinton Ave Suite 1, Little Rock, AR 72201

#3. One Eleven at the Capital

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1507

#2. Table 28

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1501 Merrill Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211-1821

#1. Brave New Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2300 Cottondale Ln Ste 105, Little Rock, AR 72202-2052

