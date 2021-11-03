aha! announces nonstop flights to Palm Springs from Reno-Tahoe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Aha!, a new flight service by ExpressJet Airlines, says it's giving away 100 free tickets to Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The new service, taking flight out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, offers cheap ticket prices to those interested in a quick getaway. Ticket prices, each way, are...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane International Airport has partnered with ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! to offer travelers three new nonstop flights between Reno and Spokane, beginning Dec. 15, 2021. ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha!, which stand for "air-hotel-adventure," will connect the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene metropolitan area with Reno,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Alaska Airlines, consistently ranked among the nation’s top carriers, will start flying from Cleveland in June, with nonstop flights to Seattle. Service will launch June 16, with once-per-day flights between Cleveland Hopkins and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Cleveland Hopkins has not had daily, nonstop service to Seattle since...
EUGENE, Ore. - The ExpressJet Airlines leisure brand aha! started nonstop service between Eugene and the Reno-Tahoe International airports on Monday. The airline will offer flights three times each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flights leave the Eugene Airport at 12:35 p.m. and arrive in Nevada at 2 p.m.
With two routes from Reno already started, aha! has seven more to launch from Nevada’s ‘biggest little city’. These include Spokane, a new route that is bookable but hasn’t yet been promoted. We examine the carrier’s aircraft schedule and see gaps – expect more route announcements soon. What’s happening?. New...
Artist Yvette Matern's "Global Rainbow" has appeared all over the world, including this installation at Edinburgh, Scotland. After her first visit to Palm Springs three years ago, Yvette Mattern pictured a rainbow decorating the sky above the desert city. At night. The artist’s laser light installation, "Global Rainbow", has been...
MEDFORD, Ore-- Medford International Airport has begun offering non-stop flights to Reno. The move was made possible thanks to aha!, which is powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport three times weekly. “We’re looking forward to providing...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Frontier Airlines on Monday began nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to San Juan, Puerto Rico. “We’re excited to launch new nonstop flights between Jacksonville and San Juan,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, international and domestic sales manager, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and this new service offers Jacksonville area residents an affordable and convenient way to explore Puerto Rico and make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond.”
EUGENE, Ore. — Another air carrier is flying out of the Eugene Airport. "Aha" now offers nonstop flights to and from Reno, Nevada. This comes just before the start of the busy holiday season. When you look at departure information from now on at the Eugene Airport, you might notice...
If you’ve been keeping up with news at the Will Rogers World Airport lately, you’ve likely witnessed the excitement surrounding the recent terminal expansion which added 133,022 square feet to the existing 410,000 square-foot airport terminal. Though the physical additions are significant in elevating our city’s airport to meet the...
Building on six months of excitement and momentum since its West Coast debut, Avelo Airlines takes flight today for the first time from its East Coast Base at Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo Airlines Flight 301 is scheduled to depart HVN at 11:00 a.m. EDT...
SEATTLE – Alaska airlines is bringing nonstop service between Seattle and Miami next summer. Starting June 16 you will be able to take a flight on the airlines across the country. "We've landed on a perfect location for our 100th nonstop from our home airport in Seattle. Miami is a...
Frontier Airlines will commence nonstop service to Orlando (MCO) at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning Nov. 5. The flight, which will operate three times per week, is effective from Nov. 5 through April 26, 2022. “Orlando has been an underserved market in our community for some time, so we’re...
“We’re excited to begin nonstop flights from Harlingen to Orlando,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “As the number one vacation spot in the country, Orlando has been a highly requested destination and we’re proud to offer low-fare service to Central Florida for greater Harlingen residents to make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond.”
RENO, Nev. – aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, inaugurated its fifth nonstop route from its Reno-Tahoe hub to Ontario International Airport today. The Reno to Ontario nonstop flight is part of aha!’s 10 announced destinations from its home base at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Nonstop Flight Schedule. Operating Tuesday,...
Cancun, Q.R. — In November, Sunwing says it will return to Ottawa International to offer vacation flights to Caribbean destinations including Cancun. The airline says they will begin offering the 11 Caribbean vacation destination flights starting November 6. For the 2021-2022 winter season, Sunwing will fly weekly from the Ottawa-Gatineau...
Travelers can enjoy world-renowned Reno and Lake Tahoe, now just a quick nonstop flight away. Special introductory fares are available through November 15, but even better, the first 100 passengers to book get free airfare!. aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines has become part of the Inland Empire/Ontario, Calif. community...
INDIANAPOLIS — United Airlines announced Thursday it will be offering Hoosiers a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Orlando beginning Dec. 18. The new Saturday flight will take travelers to warmer temperatures through April 2022. United announced it will also resume nonstop daily service from Indianapolis to Ft. Myers on...
In the latest travel news, last weekend’s big flight cancellation debacle at American is stirring fears of a potential holiday travel meltdown; the Federal Aviation Administration sends dozens of unruly flier cases to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution; the new Reno-Tahoe airline Aha! adds more routes; Alaska Airlines plans a new transcontinental route in 2022; U.S. secures Russia overflight rights for U.S. carriers; partnership news from SkyTeam/ITA, JetBlue/Icelandair and Alaska/British Airways; international route developments at Vietnam Airlines, Air France, French Bee, Hawaiian, Finnair, La Compagnie and Aer Lingus; Alaska Airlines gets the plastic off its planes; United MileagePlus replaces Hertz's partnership with Avis Budget Group; and Chicago O’Hare’s inter-terminal airport trains are running again after a three-year delay.
Comments / 0