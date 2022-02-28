KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Providence that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#20. Skyline at Waterplace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 1 Finance Way, Providence, RI 02903

#19. Primecut Modern Steakhouse and Mezzo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 393 Charles St, Providence, RI 02904-2209

#18. Big King

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3 Luongo Square, Providence, RI 02903-3012

#17. Ten Prime Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 55 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2841

#16. Pot au Feu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 44 Custom House St, Providence, RI 02903-2614

#15. Bacaro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 262 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903-2969

#14. The Dorrance Kitchen & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903-2209

#13. Chez Pascal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 960 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3738

#12. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2813

#11. Persimmon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 99 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-2027

#10. New Rivers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7 Steeple St, Providence, RI 02903-1329

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 W Exchange St Omni Hotel, Providence, RI 02903-1064

#8. Mill's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903-1365

#7. Al Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319

#6. Cafe Nuovo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Citizens Plz Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903-1345

#5. Circe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903-2809

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (566 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Memorial Blvd, Providence, RI 02903

#3. Camille's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 71 Bradford St, Providence, RI 02903-1671

#2. Hemenway's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,515 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 121 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903

#1. Gracie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 194 Washington St, Providence, RI 02903-3212

