Providence, RI

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdlJP_0clMi6ez00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Providence that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nm1Om_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#20. Skyline at Waterplace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 1 Finance Way, Providence, RI 02903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhfMV_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#19. Primecut Modern Steakhouse and Mezzo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 393 Charles St, Providence, RI 02904-2209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmgit_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#18. Big King

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3 Luongo Square, Providence, RI 02903-3012
Tripadvisor

#17. Ten Prime Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 55 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2841
Tripadvisor

#16. Pot au Feu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 44 Custom House St, Providence, RI 02903-2614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBX4q_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bacaro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 262 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903-2969
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XXeq_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Dorrance Kitchen & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903-2209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mofq1_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#13. Chez Pascal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 960 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3738
Tripadvisor

#12. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2813
Tripadvisor

#11. Persimmon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 99 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-2027
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCvOG_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#10. New Rivers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7 Steeple St, Providence, RI 02903-1329
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOaKk_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 W Exchange St Omni Hotel, Providence, RI 02903-1064
Tripadvisor

#8. Mill's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903-1365
Tripadvisor

#7. Al Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiIxY_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#6. Cafe Nuovo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Citizens Plz Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903-1345
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1GC0_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#5. Circe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903-2809
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cocn8_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (566 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Memorial Blvd, Providence, RI 02903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4RcB_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#3. Camille's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 71 Bradford St, Providence, RI 02903-1671
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxsP5_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#2. Hemenway's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,515 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 121 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzvXh_0clMi6ez00
Tripadvisor

#1. Gracie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 194 Washington St, Providence, RI 02903-3212
