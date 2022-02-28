Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Boise that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#7. Owyhee Tavern

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1109 Main st Boise, Idaho, Boise, ID 83702

#6. The Brickyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 601 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-5935

#5. Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 N 6th St, Boise, ID 83702

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 W Main St Ste 110 Suite 110, Boise, ID 83702

#3. Cottonwood Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (450 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 913 W River St, Boise, ID 83702-7082

#2. Barbacoa Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 276 W Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706-3966

#1. Chandlers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,542 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 981 W Grove St Inside the Hotel 43, Boise, ID 83702-7036

