Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New Orleans that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 525 Fulton St Inside Harrah's Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-1610

#29. Bayona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,566 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 430 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3406

#28. Arnaud's Restaurant / French 75 Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,795 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3121

#27. Tommy's Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 746 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3636

#26. Ralph's on the Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 900 City Park Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-3613

#25. Tableau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,749 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Central European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 616 Saint Peter St, New Orleans, LA 70116

#24. Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,792 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 716 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2324

#23. Emeril's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,813 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3614

#22. Gautreau's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1728 Soniat St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4919

#21. Emeril's Delmonico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1300 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4336

#20. The Pelican Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,029 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 312 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130-2225

#19. La Petite Grocery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (903 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4238 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735

#18. Chophouse New Orleans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2425

#17. Mr. B's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,398 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2226

#16. Herbsaint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 701 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3713

#15. Brennan's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,039 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 417 Royal St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2191

#14. Coquette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,003 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2800 Magazine St None, New Orleans, LA 70115-2229

#13. Muriel's Jackson Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,539 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3206

#12. Restaurant R'evolution

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,989 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 Bienville St Royal Sonesta Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-2210

#11. Commander's Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,735 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5798

#10. Clancy's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6100 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5709

#9. Brigtsen's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 723 Dante St, New Orleans, LA 70118-1013

#8. Desi Vega's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 628 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3412

#7. Restaurant August

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2408

#6. Irene's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 529 Bienville St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2206

#5. Doris Metropolitan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (771 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2133

#4. Upperline Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1413 Upperline St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4037

#3. Criollo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 214 Royal St in Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, LA 70130-2227

#2. Restaurant Rebirth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 857 Fulton St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1705

#1. GW Fins

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,099 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 808 Bienville St Between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets, New Orleans, LA 70112-3122

