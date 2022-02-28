ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xzxI_0clMi1FM00
Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New Orleans that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCX6h_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#30. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 Fulton St Inside Harrah's Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-1610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Bayona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,566 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 430 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1FnN_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#28. Arnaud's Restaurant / French 75 Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,795 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMPRG_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tommy's Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 746 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3636
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQoNt_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#26. Ralph's on the Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 900 City Park Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-3613
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoDU2_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#25. Tableau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,749 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Central European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 616 Saint Peter St, New Orleans, LA 70116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3dBP_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#24. Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,792 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 716 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Emeril's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,813 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3614
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187Llm_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#22. Gautreau's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1728 Soniat St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Emeril's Delmonico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1300 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4336
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. The Pelican Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,029 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 312 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. La Petite Grocery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (903 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4238 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404l5s_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#18. Chophouse New Orleans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6V4J_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mr. B's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXOq1_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#16. Herbsaint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 701 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLTrB_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#15. Brennan's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 Royal St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2191
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Coquette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,003 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Magazine St None, New Orleans, LA 70115-2229
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qger3_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#13. Muriel's Jackson Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Restaurant R'evolution

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,989 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Bienville St Royal Sonesta Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-2210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Commander's Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,735 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5798
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Clancy's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Brigtsen's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 723 Dante St, New Orleans, LA 70118-1013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBlfr_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#8. Desi Vega's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 628 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okBN7_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#7. Restaurant August

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHbqM_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#6. Irene's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 529 Bienville St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EL77g_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#5. Doris Metropolitan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (771 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGS81_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#4. Upperline Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1413 Upperline St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBveX_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#3. Criollo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 214 Royal St in Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, LA 70130-2227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCzMF_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#2. Restaurant Rebirth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 857 Fulton St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnL5q_0clMi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#1. GW Fins

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,099 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 808 Bienville St Between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets, New Orleans, LA 70112-3122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy