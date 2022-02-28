DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Minneapolis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#26. Tenant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4300 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409-1709

#25. P.S. Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-3220

#24. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2500

#23. Demi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 212 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2809

#22. Kado no Mise

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 33 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

#21. Fhima’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 40 S 7th St Suite 124, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1606

#20. Bardo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1014

#19. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1808

#18. Monello

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1115 2nd Ave S In Hotel Ivy, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2506

#17. Tullibee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1315

#16. Nicollet Island Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 95 Merriam St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1524

#15. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-7000

#14. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 80 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

#13. Sea Change

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 806 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1252

#12. Cosmos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 601 1st Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1409

#11. Jax Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4397

#10. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (756 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 S Sixth St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

#9. Borough

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2815

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 920 2nd Avenue South Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55402

#7. Manny's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,923 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2886

#6. Alma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1716

#5. Cafe Lurcat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1624 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1916

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,593 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1818

#3. Murray's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 26 S 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1571

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (826 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Hennepin Ave LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1818

#1. Spoon and Stable

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1480

