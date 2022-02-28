ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Minneapolis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#26. Tenant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4300 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409-1709
Tripadvisor

#25. P.S. Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-3220
Tripadvisor

#24. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2500
Tripadvisor

#23. Demi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 212 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2809
Tripadvisor

#22. Kado no Mise

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 33 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Tripadvisor

#21. Fhima’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 40 S 7th St Suite 124, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1606
#20. Bardo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1014
Tripadvisor

#19. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (567 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1808
Tripadvisor

#18. Monello

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1115 2nd Ave S In Hotel Ivy, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2506
Tripadvisor

#17. Tullibee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1315
#16. Nicollet Island Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 95 Merriam St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1524
Tripadvisor

#15. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-7000
#14. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 80 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
#13. Sea Change

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 806 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1252
Tripadvisor

#12. Cosmos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 1st Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1409
#11. Jax Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4397
Tripadvisor

#10. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (756 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 S Sixth St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Tripadvisor

#9. Borough

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2815
Tripadvisor

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 920 2nd Avenue South Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Tripadvisor

#7. Manny's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,923 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2886
Tripadvisor

#6. Alma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1716
Tripadvisor

#5. Cafe Lurcat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1624 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1916
#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1818
Tripadvisor

#3. Murray's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 S 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1571
#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (826 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Hennepin Ave LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1818
Tripadvisor

#1. Spoon and Stable

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1480
