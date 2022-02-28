ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Milwaukee that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iVwa_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Chef's Table

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 500 S 3rd St Fifth Ward, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1621
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aVmp_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#19. Dream Dance Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGrZx_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#18. Rare Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBlUB_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#17. Hotel Madrid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Catalan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1524
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6di2_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#16. Milwaukee Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4179
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwozb_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ardent Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1751 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1805
Tripadvisor

#14. Ward's House of Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 540 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3805
Tripadvisor

#13. Bacchus - A Bartolotta Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 925 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3900
Tripadvisor

#12. Jackson Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3736 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1730
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnJ3f_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#11. Morel Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 430 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1611
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2G8E_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#10. Five O'Clock Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2416 W State St Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1036
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLlEQ_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#9. Carnevor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 718 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jFzV_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#8. Milwaukee ChopHouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 633 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amgYK_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#7. Harbor House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmRuC_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mason Street Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3702
Tripadvisor

#5. Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3473
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5SSz_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 310 W Wisconsin Ave Unit 100W, Milwaukee, WI 53203
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlZv9_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#3. Zarletti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 741 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4451
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqqvK_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mo's A Place For Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-2402
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGYf4_0clMhvBe00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sanford Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (430 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1547 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-2001
