Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Milwaukee that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#20. The Chef's Table

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 500 S 3rd St Fifth Ward, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1621

#19. Dream Dance Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655

#18. Rare Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

#17. Hotel Madrid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Catalan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 600 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1524

#16. Milwaukee Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4179

#15. Ardent Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1751 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1805

#14. Ward's House of Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 540 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3805

#13. Bacchus - A Bartolotta Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 925 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3900

#12. Jackson Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3736 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1730

#11. Morel Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 430 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1611

#10. Five O'Clock Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2416 W State St Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1036

#9. Carnevor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 718 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404

#8. Milwaukee ChopHouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 633 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

#7. Harbor House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 550 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5601

#6. Mason Street Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3702

#5. Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3473

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 310 W Wisconsin Ave Unit 100W, Milwaukee, WI 53203

#3. Zarletti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 741 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4451

#2. Mo's A Place For Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-2402

#1. Sanford Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (430 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1547 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-2001

